$700K two-story home in Beavercreek was built in 2022

This nearly new Beavercreek 2-story, built in 2022, has 4,146-square feet of space that is finished. It is at 684 Newton Drive in Cedarbrook Farms and is in the Beavercreek City School District.

A concrete driveway leads to the three-car attached garage with openers. A walkway connects to the covered front porch and the front door is flanked by sidelights and a transom window.

Inside the two-story foyer has plank hardwood flooring and a decorative chandelier. To the left is the open concept dining room with hardwood flooring, decorative chandelier, crown molding and tray ceiling.

The kitchen has hardwood plank flooring, an island and stainless appliances. There is also a butler's pantry.

There is a doorway from the dining room to the kitchen. The plank hardwood flooring flows throughout the open concept kitchen and great room. The kitchen has wood cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, pendant lighting and recessed lighting. There is an island with a sink and breakfast bar.

Stainless appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens with microwave, a range hood and French door refrigerator and a dishwasher. There is a butler’s pantry, and the breakfast area has a decorative chandelier and sliding glass door leading to the rear deck and back yard.

The great room has a gas stone fireplace with raised hearth, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting.

The kitchen and nook are open to the two-story great room. It has a ceiling fan, stone fireplace with raised hearth and recessed lighting. Off the family room is a home office with French doors and recessed lighting and neutral carpeting. There is also a half bath off the hallway with hardwood flooring.

The laundry room is on the first level and has tile flooring, a utility sink and cabinets. Off the garage is a mudroom with built-in storage, recessed lighting and plank hardwood flooring.

The primary bedroom suite has carpeting, a tray ceiling and ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom

Steps off the great room lead to the second level and four bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has a tray ceiling, ceiling fan, two walk in closets and neutral carpeting. There is a walk-in closet with neutral carpeting and the ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl plank flooring. The bathroom has a double vanity and walk-in shower with rainfall head and glass walls.

There is also a flex area at the top of the stairs that could be a second living room. It has carpeting and recessed lighting.

The additional bedrooms have neutral carpeting and ceiling fans. There is a Jack and Jill style shared bathroom with tile flooring and a double vanity.

There is also an additional full bathroom on the second level with tub/shower combination, tile flooring and wood vanity.

The full unfinished basement has daylight windows and is plumbed for a bathroom. There is a wood deck off the rear of the home with steps leading to the back yard.

The rear of the home shows the available daylight windows in the unfinished basement. There is a wood deck with steps off the kitchen.

Price: $700,000

More info: Anne S. Goss, Sibcy Cline Vandalia, 937-266-9361, agoss@sibcycline.com

