$1.18M ranch for sale in Bellbrook has media room, pool, EV-car charger in garage

Inside the foyer has a decorative chandelier and tile flooring. To the right is a home office with French doors, hardwood floors, crown molding, ceiling light. To the left is a formal dining room with tile flooring, a decorative chandelier and a transom window.

The open concept great room and kitchen has tile flooring. The great room has a stone fireplace with gas insert and wood mantel, recessed lighting, coffered ceiling and a ceiling fan.

The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, an island with a breakfast bar, a pantry and recessed lighting and pendant lighting. Appliances include a French door refrigerator, wall ovens, gas range with custom range hood and dishwasher.

There is pendant lighting over the island, recessed lighting and a chandelier in the breakfast area. A sliding glass door opens from the breakfast area to the back paver patio.

There is a half bathroom around the corner with tile flooring and a wood vanity. Off the garage is a mud room/laundry room. It has tile flooring, built in cabinets and a sink.

The primary bedroom suite is on the main level and has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a walk-in shower, a freestanding bathtub and double vanity. There is also a walk-in closet/wardrobe.

On the other side of the house on the main floor is a second bedroom. It has neutral carpeting, a ceiling light and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and a tub/shower combination.

The finished walk out lower level has a family/recreation room. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling fan. There is a corner stacked stone gas fireplace and a kitchenette with pendant lighting over the bar, a refrigerator, dishwasher and sink. This room has an exterior door that walks out to the patio and inground pool.

There is a media/movie room with neutral carpeting, wall lighting sconces and recessed lighting. This level also has two additional bedrooms, each with their own bathrooms. They have neutral carpet and ceiling lights and both have exterior doors. One bathroom has a tiled shower, tile floors and a wood vanity. The other has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a walk-in shower and a vanity.

The unfinished basement space has shelves for storage. There is also a separate pool equipment storage area on this level.

The rear of the home has a brick paver patio off the main level. It is covered with a ceiling fan and railings. There is a woodburning stone fireplace with wood mantel. Steps lead down to the lower-level pool area. The inground saltwater pool has a diving board and concrete patio surrounding it. There is also a hot tub/spa with its own wood deck and custom steps.

The yard is surrounded by a metal fence and the garage has an EV charger.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $1,180,000

More info: Laurie Westheimeer, BHHS Professional Realty, 937-344-3478, laurie@twgdayton.com