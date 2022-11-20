Updated brick ranch on 5 acres

A long gravel drive winds back from the main road to the two-car attached garage. There is additional parking on a gravel extension. A concrete porch leads to the front door, which is covered by a storm door.

Inside the entry has luxury vinyl tile and new, neutral carpet extends to the living room, which is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has new luxury vinyl tile, a beamed ceiling and a ceiling fan. It also has new white cabinets, butcher block counter tops, tile backsplash, and new appliances including a French door refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and wine cooler built into a breakfast bar.