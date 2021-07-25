Two-story home features several interior, exterior updates

FEATURE HOME: 229 KELLY ST., GERMANTOWN
Keystone garden beds accent the renovated front porch of this two-story home located just minutes from Germantown’s historical downtown. The porch was the most recent of the exterior updates while the interior has restored original woodwork, hardwood floors and updated amenities,
Listed for $159,900 by RE/MAX Solutions Plus, the vinyl-sided, two-story at 229 Kelly Street has about 1,607 square feet of living space upon a full unfinished basement. The house has several garden beds, a fenced backyard with oversized gate, and a semi-private backyard with storage shed.
Exterior updates to the roof, gutters and siding were made in 2012 with the porch getting a white vinyl railing, composite wood steps and painted support columns. Some of the wood-pane windows have storm windows and the front door has the original door bell.
Inside, formal entry opens directly into a combination living room and dining room. The rooms are open with only wood beam accents creating a separation. Hardwood flooring has a box weave design. Natural woodwork frames windows and creates oversized floor molding. A wide staircase has spindle accents and a glass-block window at the living room landing.
A swinging door opens from the living room into the updated, eat-in kitchen. A wall of oak cabinetry has granite countertops and an extended single-sink is below a window. An island has matching granite countertop with breakfast bar seating up to four and extra storage. The kitchen comes equipped with a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A door opens from the kitchen out to the rear deck and fenced back yard.
Off the kitchen is a butler’s pantry with the original wood cabinetry. The panty has a wall cabinet, wooden countertop below a window and built-in drawers. Access to the full basement is from the kitchen. While unfinished, the basement has glass-block windows with vents, a concrete floor and painted concrete walls. The mechanical systems including central air condition and gas forced-air heat as well and the laundry hook-ups are within the basement.
A door from the kitchen opens into a first-floor, full bathroom. The bath has vinyl flooring, a fiberglass tub/shower, a single-sink vanity with matching medicine cabinet and light bar as well as a step-in linen closet.
An extra wide staircase leads up to the second level where three bedrooms and a full bathroom are located. A large window allows for natural light to the central hallway. The two front bedrooms have overhead lights, texture ceilings and deep single-door closets.
The main bedroom is at the back of the house and has a private entrance to the second full bathroom. The bath has been updated with a fiberglass tub/shower, a vanity with extended sink, and vinyl flooring.
GERMANTOWN
Price: $159,900
No Open House
Directions: Dayton Germantown Pike to Kelly Street
Highlights: About 1,607 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, granite countertops, butler’s pantry, hardwood floors, original woodwork, rear deck, covered porch, vinyl-siding, full basement, glass-block windows, fenced yard, storage shed
Jeff Fannin
RE/MAX Solutions Plus
(937) 855-3471
No Web site