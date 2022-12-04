Spirit of giving energizes Realtors

The Dayton chapter of Blue Star Mothers, for instance, received assistance from the foundation. Blue Star Mothers support troops and veterans all over the world by preparing care packages that are mailed out. In addition to volunteering for one of their “packing parties”, the Dayton Realtors Foundation made a contribution that would allow Blue Star Mothers to purchase essential items for troops and veterans.

Through other events, Dayton Realtors has been able to contribute to other worthwhile charitable organizations. Realtors lend a hand to help out Rebuilding Together Dayton, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crayons to Classrooms, Clothes that Work, the Artemis Center and many other community-building endeavors.

The Realtor organization believes in returning something to the community by participating in programs that benefit the citizens of Dayton and the surrounding areas. Our partnership with the Toys for Tots program and our work with the Foundation are only a few ways in which we accomplish this. Dayton Realtors is very proud to have been involved with Toys for Tots for these many years and we look forward to continuing our effort to make every holiday season a wonderful one for the needy children of the Dayton area!

If you would like to share in the spirit of giving, Toys for Tots collection boxes are located at many convenient real estate offices around the area. We will gladly accept toys and gifts for the program through Dec. 6.

To learn more about what we do in the community, or to discuss any real estate matters, contact a Realtor today. On behalf of Dayton Realtors, I would like to wish you and yours a very safe and blessed Holiday Season!