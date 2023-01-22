Spaciousness, vibrant colors in home

Inside, the foyer has an apron staircase with wood steps and mosaic-tile accents. Light oak vertical beams are set at an angle to give the illusion of a paneled wall for privacy to the upper-level formal living room. Oversized travertine-tile flooring fills the foyer and continues down a hallway into a media room. The same travertine flooring is also within the media room, kitchen, breakfast room and bathrooms.

Just off the foyer is a recreation room with a wet bar tucked within one corner. Contemporary cabinetry has a stone-like color and there is a mirror backsplash. The room has hardwood flooring and triple front-facing windows. At the end of the hallway is the media room or study. There is a wall of built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Sliding patio doors are flanked by tall windows and open out to the lower-level wooden deck. The main bedroom suite is accessible from this room.

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the main bedroom, which has sliding patio doors that open out to the lower deck. A door opens from the bedroom into a large walk-in closet with built-in organizers. The private bathroom has a whirlpool tub under a window, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower with seat, storage nooks and multi-head shower. A long vanity has a granite counter and two bowl sinks, and there is a toilet room.

Completing this level, a laundry room has a window and has one of two mechanical systems. There is interior access to the three-car garage and a door to the full unfinished basement with room for play, storage and the second mechanical systems.

Hardwood flooring with matching wood-plank ceiling treatment highlights the combined formal areas. The vaulted ceiling has plenty of canister lights and peaks above the wood-burning fireplace. The wood mantel is surrounded by mirrored storage nooks and the raised hearth matches the travertine tile. The formal dining room has the same wood-plank ceiling features. Both rooms have access to the spacious kitchen and breakfast room.

Wood-slat contemporary cabinetry with wood pulls fills the kitchen space and dark granite counters create a U-shaped kitchen space. The cabinetry includes an appliance garage, microwave shelf and bottle rack. Stainless-steel appliances include double wall ovens, a gas cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator. Double doors next to the refrigerator open into a pantry closet, and a second pantry closet is off the breakfast room. Counter space includes a coffee station and a peninsula breakfast bar. A vaulted ceiling peaks above both the kitchen and breakfast room, and sliding patio doors open out to the upper wooden deck. A planning area with desk and shelves is off the breakfast room.

A wooden staircase accessible from the main-level hallway leads up to the bedroom level. The hallway has a two-story ceiling with transoms near the ceiling. All three bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, double closets and private access to the bathrooms. One bedroom has a private sink and dressing area as well as access to a Jack-and-Jill bath. Another bedroom has private access to the bathroom that is accessible from the hallway.

BUTLER TWP.

Price: $475,000

Open House: Jan. 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

Directions: Frederick Pike between Dog Leg Road and Peters Pike to Landsend Court, end of cul-de-sac

Highlights: About 3,934 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, hardwood floors, volume ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, spacious kitchen, granite counters, updated bathrooms, updated entrance door, walk-in closets, wet bar, media room, unfinished basement, dual HVAC, multi-level deck, balcony deck, pet run, 3-car garage, homeowners association

For more information

Diane and Michael Stevens

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-657-6732 or 937-603-5211

No website