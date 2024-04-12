Spacious Springfield home on 5.11-acre lot

This vinyl-sided, Cape Cod-style home, originally built in 2002, is on a 5.11-acre country lot and is in the Northwestern Local School District. An asphalt driveway connects the road to the front of the home and the two-car attached garage. The driveway has an extension. The front of the home has a covered front porch with wood floor and railings. Upstairs dormers can be seen from the front of the home.
The front door is flanked by dual sidelights and has a decorative glass insert and a semi-circle decorative window above. Inside, the two-story entry has hardwood flooring, wall lights, a decorative chandelier and a dormer window on the second level.
To the left of the entry is a formal dining room with a ceiling light and neutral carpeting. There is an arched doorway from this room to the kitchen. To the right of the entry is a living room currently being used as an office with neutral carpeting and a ceiling light.
The kitchen has tile flooring, a tile backsplash and granite counters, track lighting and decorative pendant lights and stainless appliances — including a dishwasher, range, microwave and French-door refrigerator. There is a breakfast bar at one end. There is also a breakfast area with a ceiling fan and a door leading to the attached garage.
Open to the kitchen is the family room with neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. There are two wood-framed windows with semicircular glass decorative windows at the top.
A hallway off the family room leads to the laundry room with tile flooring, shelving and cabinets and a half bath. The bath has tile flooring and an oversized vanity. Another hallway accesses the primary suite with neutral carpeting, double closets, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bath. The bathroom has tile flooring, a jacuzzi tub, and a walk-in tile shower with glass doors.
Stairs from the family room lead to the second level. The hallway has wrought iron railings that overlook the two-story entry. Neutral carpeting flows throughout the second level and three additional bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms have dormer windows. All have ceiling lights, and a large game room/bonus area has skylights. The upstairs full bath has tile flooring and a tub-shower combination.
The full basement is unfinished and has poured concrete walls.
The lot is partially wooded, and the backyard is fenced with chain link. There is an above-ground pool, garden beds behind the fence, and a 31′ x 80′ heated outbuilding with two additional garage spaces. There is a rear covered deck off the family room with wood railings. The back of the lot is wooded.
Facts:
4393 Penny Pike, Springfield, OH 45502
Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms
3,535 square feet
5.11-acre lot
Price: $589,900
Directions: State Route 40 to right on Penny Pike
Highlights: Main level primary bedroom with ensuite bath, two-story entry with dormer, first-floor laundry, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter and ceramic-tile flooring, breakfast area and bar, family room with wood decorative windows, formal dining room and office, three bedrooms upstairs and a bonus area with skylights, full unfinished basement, two-car attached garage and two-car 31′ x 80′ detached heated garage, above-ground pool, fenced rear yard, partially wooded lot, new furnace in 2016, school across the street from home.
For more details:
Hannah Smith
Fathom Realty
937-508-9798
