Spacious Florida room a highlight in Oakwood home

Inside, the original design was maintained while the kitchen was updated to blend with the charm. Parquet wood flooring fills the entry foyer and continues into the formal living room and octagon-shaped dining room. Off the foyer is a half bathroom with an octagon window and extended sink vanity.

Opening off the foyer, the living room has a gas-log fireplace with brick surround. The painted wood mantel matches the details to the built-in bookcase and cabinets that flank the fireplace. A picture window looks out over the front yard; and large pocket French doors open off the living room to the Florida room.

A cathedral ceiling peaks above the Florida room, which has 12-inch ceramic-tile flooring. Eight sets of sliding patio doors surround the Florida room and, with transom windows above, provide panoramic views of the backyard gardens. The Florida room has access to the paver-brick patio and built-in planting station. A separate glass-panel door opens from the Florida room into the dining room.

Three walls of windows fill the dining room with natural light. A built-in china hutch has a four glass-panel door and linen drawer. The staircase to the second level is accessible from the dining room.

Accessible from both formal areas, the updated galley-style kitchen has white solid surface quartz counters with beveled edges. Updated cabinetry is a soft pastel and has matching open shelves and a hood vent above the stainless-steel range. A single sink is below a window and white ceramic-tile flooring accents the wall space. There is a buffet counter near the dining room entrance, and the room has vinyl-tile flooring. Canister lights, under-shelf accent lighting, and a large skylight add to the kitchen brightness.

A door opens from the kitchen into the two-car garage, which has a storage nook and a second door that opens into the unfinished basement.

Off the back of the garage, a door opens into a flexible living space that includes a full bathroom and a large room with a decorative fireplace. The bathroom has a corner step-in shower with seat nook, a single-sink vanity and a deep double-door closet. The flexible room has a brick fireplace with a raised ceramic-tile hearth and faux-marble painted wood mantel; there is a picture window near a possible sitting area. The room is currently set up as a bedroom or in-law suite.

Two more bedrooms and an updated full bathroom are on the second floor. The bathroom has been updated with custom cabinetry that includes two storage towers that flank an extended sink and marble counters. The bath has a tub-shower with a ceramic-tile surround and basket-weave ceramic-tile floor.

The two upstairs bedrooms have parquet wood flooring, two windows, ceiling paddle fans and sliding-door closets.

OAKWOOD

Price: $399,000

Directions: Far Hills Avenue to east on Beverly Place or Patterson Road to Hathaway Road to left on Beverly Place

Highlights: About 2,254 sq. ft., 2-3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 gas fireplace, one decorative fireplace, parquet wood floors, updated kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, skylight, updated bathroom, four-season room, cathedral ceiling, unfinished basement, 2-car garage, garden shed, paver-brick patio, garden center or possible outdoor kitchen, fenced backyard, fire pit, raised gardens, stamped concrete driveway, 0.22-acre lot

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

937-303-1888

Website: www.jillteam.com