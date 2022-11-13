Remodeled country home on 1-acre lot

Carpeted steps lead from the entry way to the second level and three additional bedrooms. At the top of the steps is an open loft area currently being used as an office. Neutral carpeting continues throughout the upper level, and the master bedroom is closed off from the others by double doors. This room features a ceiling fan and ensuite bathroom with luxury vinyl tile, double vanity with two mirrors, new lighting fixtures, a garden tub with jets, and walk in shower. There is also a carpeted walk-in closet in this bedroom.

The second and third bedrooms have ceiling fans; and there is another full bath with tub/shower combination, luxury vinyl tile flooring and a double vanity on this level. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and the other has a double wide closet.

The home has a full, unfinished basement with room for storage and could be finished. There is an oversized, updated deck off the back of the house with a built-in above ground pool and a pergola. There is also a covered concrete patio off the family room.

Updates to the home include a new roof and siding, new gutters and a chimney cap. There is also a yard shed and the lot is lined with mature trees.

Facts:

7353 Selma Road, South Charleston, OH 45368

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

2,758 square feet

1.07-acre lot

Price: $400,000

Directions: Rt. 42 to north on Selma Road

Highlights: Whole house remodel in 2020 including new flooring, four bedrooms with one on the first level and one full bath as well, two full baths upstairs, kitchen with white cabinets, island and black stainless appliances, breakfast room and formal dining room, full wraparound front porch with railings, three car attached garage, heavily wooded lot, master bedroom with ensuite bath and jetted tub.

For more details

Sherry Couch

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-937-831-1304

Sherry.couch@coldwellbanker.com