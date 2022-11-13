Remodeled country home on 1-acre lot

This wood- and vinyl-sided two story, originally built in 1999, has been recently remodeled inside and outside. It sits on a heavily wooded more than 1-acre lot in South Charleston. It is located in the Southeastern Local School District.
A long concrete driveway winds through trees and leads to the three-car attached garage with openers. A cobblestone walk leads to the wraparound covered front porch with wood railings. Wood steps lead to the concrete porch and front door with double side lights.
The updated entry features luxury vinyl tile flooring that extends into the living room to the right. There is a decorative light fixture on the ceiling above the front door. French doors enclose the first-floor bedroom/office to the left of the entry, which features neutral carpeting, a ceiling light and a stone accent wall. The living-dining room features two exterior doors leading to the side of the wraparound porch. There is a decorative ceiling light above the dining room area and bay windows overlooking the backyard.
Luxury vinyl tile flooring continues down the front entry hall to a full bath with updated vanity and light fixtures and a shower, and the kitchen, which is open to the dining room and family rooms. The kitchen has been completely updated with solid surface countertops, tile backsplash, new white cabinets, double stainless sink, new black stainless appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, range and French door refrigerator and new lighting fixtures over the island. There is a wall of pantry cabinets in this area as well. There is a breakfast area with a decorative chandelier and bay window.
Open to the breakfast are and kitchen is the family room with woodburning fireplace, luxury vinyl tile flooring, ceiling fan and French doors leading out to the back deck. There is a second exterior door in this room as well. There is also a laundry room on the first floor with shelving and luxury vinyl tile flooring and a door from this room leads to the three-car garage.
Carpeted steps lead from the entry way to the second level and three additional bedrooms. At the top of the steps is an open loft area currently being used as an office. Neutral carpeting continues throughout the upper level, and the master bedroom is closed off from the others by double doors. This room features a ceiling fan and ensuite bathroom with luxury vinyl tile, double vanity with two mirrors, new lighting fixtures, a garden tub with jets, and walk in shower. There is also a carpeted walk-in closet in this bedroom.
The second and third bedrooms have ceiling fans; and there is another full bath with tub/shower combination, luxury vinyl tile flooring and a double vanity on this level. One bedroom has a walk-in closet and the other has a double wide closet.
The home has a full, unfinished basement with room for storage and could be finished. There is an oversized, updated deck off the back of the house with a built-in above ground pool and a pergola. There is also a covered concrete patio off the family room.
Updates to the home include a new roof and siding, new gutters and a chimney cap. There is also a yard shed and the lot is lined with mature trees.
Facts:
7353 Selma Road, South Charleston, OH 45368
Four bedrooms, three bathrooms
2,758 square feet
1.07-acre lot
Price: $400,000
Directions: Rt. 42 to north on Selma Road
Highlights: Whole house remodel in 2020 including new flooring, four bedrooms with one on the first level and one full bath as well, two full baths upstairs, kitchen with white cabinets, island and black stainless appliances, breakfast room and formal dining room, full wraparound front porch with railings, three car attached garage, heavily wooded lot, master bedroom with ensuite bath and jetted tub.
For more details
Sherry Couch
Coldwell Banker Heritage
937-937-831-1304
Sherry.couch@coldwellbanker.com
