Ranch home on large lot, recently updated

This newly updated ranch home sits on a 1.1-acre lot with country views. Originally built in 1977, it features more than $40,000 in improvements and is in the Northeastern Local School District.
An asphalt driveway leads to the two-car attached garage (with opener). A concrete walk leads to the front door of the vinyl- and brick-sided home, which is covered by a storm door.
The entryway opens to the living room and there is luxury vinyl tile flooring in this room and throughout the main floor. There is a coat closet in this room as well.
Connected to the living room is the dining room and open kitchen. There is wainscotting halfway up the walls and a decorative chandelier in the dining area. The kitchen has newer cabinets and stainless appliances including a side-by-side refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There is a decorative ceiling light near the refrigerator and a double stainless sink.
A short hallway connects the kitchen area to the family room, which has French doors leading out to the back covered deck, built-in bookcases and a woodburning fireplace with brick surround, hearth and wood mantel. There is also a ceiling fan in this room.
A hallway leads to the three bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, luxury vinyl tile and double closets with sliding doors. The master bedroom has a brick accent wall as well. There is an ensuite half bath in the master with pedestal sink and decorative ceiling light. There is also a full bath nearby with walk in shower, updated vanity with quartz top and light wood paneling on the walls.
The fully waterproofed basement is unfinished, and the laundry area is in the basement. It has some built-in shelving and glass block windows. The attached two car garage has an extended space with shelving.
The rear yard has a large barn, and the rear deck is freshly painted with a tin roof. The barn has two large doors, one entry door, electricity and a small concrete patio. Updates include fresh pain throughout, new vinyl flooring, updated lighting fixtures, kitchen appliances in 2022, remodeled bathrooms in 2021, new HVAC in 2022 and water heater in 2021, new windows in 2022 and roof in 2020, new water softener filtration system and sump pump with battery backup in 2021.
Facts:
4600 N. Urbana Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
Three bedrooms, one and one-half bathroom
1,400 square feet
1.1-acre lot
Price: $289,900
Directions: East National Road to North on Urbana Lisbon Rd (54
Highlights: Brand new flooring throughout main level, updated bathrooms, woodburning fireplace in family room, newer kitchen cabinets and stainless appliances, full sized barn in backyard, covered and newly painted back deck, full unfinished, waterproofed basement, 1-plus acre lot open to farm fields in the rear, master bedroom with ensuite half bath.
For more details:
Danielle Chapman
Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger
937-450-7783
