Local real estate: Pipestone Village ranch for sale has inground pool

This traditional style brick, stone and cedar siding ranch style home is in the Pipestone Village subdivision in Miamisburg. Originally built in 1995, it is at 15 Pipestone Drive.
It has 2,645-square feet of finished space and is in the Miamisburg City School District.
A concrete driveway leads to a three-car garage with openers and a walkway connects it to the front entry. The entry is covered, and the front door is topped by a transom window and has one sidelight.
Inside the two-story entryway has tile flooring and a decorative chandelier. There is also a guest closet. To the right is the formal dining room. It has neutral carpeting and a decorative chandelier.
The dining room is open to the great room, which has a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. There is a gas fireplace with recessed lighting above. Open to this room is the kitchen.
The kitchen has tile flooring, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. There is a breakfast area with bay window wood cabinets with solid surface countertops and stainless appliances including a range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is also an island with a breakfast bar and a planning desk. There is a half bath nearby with pedestal sink and tile flooring.
A tiled hallway off the entry leads to three bedrooms, including the primary suite. It has vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a double vanity, a soaking bathtub and walk in shower with glass doors.
There are two additional bedrooms, both with neutral carpeting, and a full bathroom with tile flooring, a vanity and a tub/shower combination with glass doors. There is also a first level laundry room with cabinets and tile flooring.
The walkout basement is finished with luxury vinyl tile flooring, a recreation room, a theater room and a kitchenette with full size refrigerator. The basement walks out to the backyard through French doors. There is a full bathroom with vanity and walk in shower with glass door.
The back of the home has an elevated wood deck with railings that steps down to a concrete patio and fully-fenced in-ground pool.
MORE DETAILS
Price: $490,000
More info: Peter Alex, Irongate Inc. Realtors, (937) 478-3323, petealex@msn.com
