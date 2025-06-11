Oakwood home built in 1925 has high-end renovations, swimming pool; priced at $925K

A red brick paver walkway connects the street to the front porch, covered by a portico. The porch has a brick floor and four pillars. There is a storm door covering the front entry door.

Inside the foyer has tile flooring, two stained glass windows and a ceiling light fixture. To the right is the formal living room with hardwood flooring, crown molding and a fireplace with white wood mantel and marble hearth. Doorways open from the living room to the sunroom, which has hardwood flooring and crown molding.

To the left is the formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring, crown molding, and a decorative chandelier with medallion.

A doorway from the dining room leads to the sunken family room. It has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a ceiling light, a painted beadboard ceiling and a built-in bookcase. There is a newer gas fireplace with stone surround and a rough-hewn hearth and a bay window.

Attached to this room is a library nook with built-in shelves and a bay window.

The family room and kitchen are open concept. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a tray ceiling with lights. It has newer white cabinets and an island with a breakfast bar. Higher end appliances include two wall ovens, microwave, gas cooktop, dishwasher and refrigerator with while paneled doors.

There are granite countertops and a pantry cabinet. There is also a half bath on the main level with pedestal sink and tile flooring and a built-in cabinets with shelving.

Off the entry is a wood staircase and a rear entrance, which is down several steps and has a guest closet and ceiling light. The staircase leads up to the second floor and four bedrooms including the primary suite, which spans the entire front of the house. It has neutral carpeting, crown molding, a ceiling light and walk in closet. There is also a decorative fireplace.

The ensuite bathroom has been completely updated and has tile flooring, a wood vanity with marble top and a walk-in shower with glass doors. The bathroom has several built-in cabinets with drawers.

Three additional bedrooms on this level have crown molding and ceiling lights. One has neutral carpeting; a built-in bookcase and Jack and Jill style bathroom shared with another bedroom.

That bedroom has hardwood flooring, and the bathroom has tile flooring and a tub/shower combination. The other bedroom has a ceiling fan and neutral carpeting.

Steps lead up to the third floor and two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring and slanted ceilings. Both have architectural touches like semi circular windows.

The bathroom on this floor has hardwood flooring, a pedestal sink and a tiled tub/shower combination.

The partial walk-out basement has a laundry area with utility sink. The two-car garage is also on the basement level and has a concrete and asphalt driveway.

Steps up lead to a stamped concrete patio with partial awning. There is also a 20’ x 40’ inground, heated pool with a diving board. The back yard is fenced around the pool.

Updates include a high efficiency split zone HVAC system and roof in 2025. The home has a wooded lot within walking distance of the Oakwood Community Center and Shafor Park.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $925,000

More info: Mark Loges, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-371-0306. marksellsohio@gmail.com