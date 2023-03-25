Old-world charm in updated brick home

A storybook brick bungalow has a blend of old-world charm with some recent updates and has flexible living space under an updated metal roof.
Listed for $250,000 by Sibcy Cline Realtors, the brick home at 2528 Hilton Drive has about 1,546 square feet of living space. Located within the Southern Hills neighborhood in west Kettering, the property includes a two-car detached garage and a tree-lined garden yard.
A covered front porch has a half-moon patio extension with wrought-iron railing. The covered porch has a spot for a porch swing and wrought-iron accented window accents. The porch could be enclosed.
From the porch, a solid wood door has an arched window design and opens into the formal living room. Six windows fill the living room with natural light and create a sunroom effect. Crown molding has an artwork rail. A brick fireplace has a built-in design. There is a terra cotta tile hearth and a wooden mantel. Refinished hardwood floors fill the living room and continue into the formal dining room.
French doors open into the dining room, which has three windows. A ceiling medallion accents a decorative hanging light fixture. Bold floor molding complements the crown molding. An ornate peak arch is above the threshold into the bedroom hallway.
Two bedrooms mirror each other in size and have two windows and an extra deep, single-door closet. The updated bathroom is between the two bedrooms. The bath has a pedestal sink with updated mirror and light fixture. The tub-shower has ceramic-tile surround and a frosted window.
The kitchen is at the center of the house. There is a window above the double sink and counters wrap around to the range and the refrigerator. Opposite the sink counter is a wall of cabinetry that includes a pantry cabinet and an extra counter. The kitchen has refinished hardwood flooring that complements the walnut cabinetry.
Off the kitchen is a spacious family room addition. Along one wall are built-in bookcases that flank a brick fireplace with wood-burning insert. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood-beam mantel. Windows on each side have wooden blinds; and the room has neutral carpeting with the exception of the entry pad to the side door. The door opens out from the family room to a side paver-brick patio. The semi-private patio is surrounded by a 6-foot wooden privacy fence and has access to the walkway to the detached garage.
There is a full basement that has glass-block windows with vents. Laundry service is near the stairwell, which is off the kitchen. There is a wash tub and laundry chute. The basement has painted walls and flooring. There are two storage areas and crawl space access to under the family room. The house has gas-forced air furnace and central air conditioning. The metal roof was installed in 2015.
KETTERING
Price: $250,000
No Open House
Directions: South Patterson Boulevard to right on Hilton Drive.
Highlights: About 1,546 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 fireplaces, one gas, one wood-burning stove, family room, living room, hardwood flooring, basement, updated bathroom, 9-foot ceilings, updated electric and plumbing, metal roof 2015, 2-car detached garage, paver-brick patio, privacy fence, shared driveway
For more information:
Anne Goss
Sibcy Cline Realtors
937-266-9361
Website: www.agoss.agents.sibcycline.com
