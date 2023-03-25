Old-world charm in updated brick home

Two bedrooms mirror each other in size and have two windows and an extra deep, single-door closet. The updated bathroom is between the two bedrooms. The bath has a pedestal sink with updated mirror and light fixture. The tub-shower has ceramic-tile surround and a frosted window.

The kitchen is at the center of the house. There is a window above the double sink and counters wrap around to the range and the refrigerator. Opposite the sink counter is a wall of cabinetry that includes a pantry cabinet and an extra counter. The kitchen has refinished hardwood flooring that complements the walnut cabinetry.

Off the kitchen is a spacious family room addition. Along one wall are built-in bookcases that flank a brick fireplace with wood-burning insert. The fireplace has a raised brick hearth and wood-beam mantel. Windows on each side have wooden blinds; and the room has neutral carpeting with the exception of the entry pad to the side door. The door opens out from the family room to a side paver-brick patio. The semi-private patio is surrounded by a 6-foot wooden privacy fence and has access to the walkway to the detached garage.

There is a full basement that has glass-block windows with vents. Laundry service is near the stairwell, which is off the kitchen. There is a wash tub and laundry chute. The basement has painted walls and flooring. There are two storage areas and crawl space access to under the family room. The house has gas-forced air furnace and central air conditioning. The metal roof was installed in 2015.

Price: $250,000

Directions: South Patterson Boulevard to right on Hilton Drive.

Highlights: About 1,546 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 2 fireplaces, one gas, one wood-burning stove, family room, living room, hardwood flooring, basement, updated bathroom, 9-foot ceilings, updated electric and plumbing, metal roof 2015, 2-car detached garage, paver-brick patio, privacy fence, shared driveway

