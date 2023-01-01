Northridge ranch almost completely updated

The wood flooring has also been refinished in all the bedrooms, which have ceiling fans and lights.

The partially finished basement adds an additional 600 square feet of living space and has a rec room with a wood bar, an additional space for a bedroom or office and a half bath with wood vanity. The laundry area is in the unfinished part of the basement and there is a utility sink, painted concrete block walls and additional room for storage.

A concrete patio is off the dining room in the rear of the home. There is also an exterior door from the garage. There is a partial fence at the rear of the lot.

Facts:

1421 Erika Drive, Springfield, OH 45503

Three bedrooms, one- and one-half bathrooms

1,175 square feet

.25-acre lot

Price: $229,000

Directions: Moorefield to Taywell to Erika

Highlights: All Brick ranch home, New appliances and fully updated kitchen, refinished wood flooring throughout most of home, updated full bath on main level, partially finished basement with custom wood bar, half bath in basement, newer concrete patio in rear yard, partial chain link fence.

For more details

Jason Hodge

Coldwell Banker Heritage Roediger

937-974-7007

jason1638@gmail.com