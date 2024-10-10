More than 8M people are using this game app to design rooms and learn

Natalie Gal is a senior director of content at Redecor.

“The core loop of the game is that players design scenes, which then go into live voting and are rated by the rest of the players,” she said. “Players get their score and progress in the game through that experience.”

The game, which was founded in Finland in 2019, boasts more than 8 million users worldwide.

“Players can design rooms, homes, dresses, nails, bags, makeup (we partnered with Revlon to add real world lipstick shades into our game), as well as play games with the designs like hidden objects, trivia, or interactive stories and riddles where you answer through your design,” Gal said.

Ninety five percent of the users are women, ages 35-55 years old. Redecor’s motto is “there is room for every style” and users hail from more than 140 countries.

The app offers two options: My Design Journal, where players can learn design basics, and “live” designs, where people can design in real-time against other players.

The design aspect of the app also offers in a community opportunity.

“The community aspect of our game is almost equal to the creativity and escapism parts,” Gal said. “It’s not just about designing a space and winning first place, it’s about meeting other players from all over the world, and explaining why you designed something the way you did, what it says about you, your style, who you are as a person, or even just your mood that day.”

Gal noted the app’s focus is not specific to interior design or to re-decorate existing spaces, but rather to focus on talent, learning and a curious mind.

“It is to learn, advance, explore, nurture, develop and get the creative outlet and relaxation people need while doing so,” she said. “You can’t upload a photo of a space you’re trying to re-decorate in real life and see what it would look like, unlike an app that lets you test out wallpaper. It’s a game that is fully dedicated to realism and real-world content, but from all over the world and all walks of life.”

Players can “travel” via design escapism and “study abroad” as the app offers “seasons” to learn about new design styles and cultures. Seasons change daily and monthly. Previous seasons have included Italy, Japan, the Hamptons, and also explored boho, nautical, cottagecore, Amalficore and Wabi Sabi design styles. Participants can also connect with others who lived in various parts of the world and virtual teachers to learn about design aesthetics of a particular country.

For more information, visit redecor.com or download the app from Google Play, the Apple store or visit redecor.com/game.

