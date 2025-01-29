Meeker Woods 2-story has more than 6,400-square feet of finished space

Inside the two-story foyer has tile flooring, an art alcove with lighting and a decorative chandelier. To the right is a formal dining room with decorative pillars at the entrance, crown molding and decorative lighting fixtures on the wall. There is a picture window with a window seat.

The entry curves around to the family room in the rear of the home. This room has a wood burning fireplace with glass doors and wood surround and mantel, a built-in entertainment unit, vaulted two story coffered ceiling and ceiling fan. There is neutral carpeting and two open overlooks from the second floor. The windows in this room are topped with transom windows.

There is a sitting/hearth room open to the family room with a corner gas fireplace and tile flooring. This room has a picture window with transom windows above and French doors leading out to a paver patio. It is open to the kitchen.

The eat in kitchen has tile flooring, decorative pillars, recessed lighting and maple wood cabinets. It has solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. There is an island with a double sink, dishwasher and trash compactor, and room for seating. Appliances include a cooktop and double ovens, microwave and refrigerator. The eat in breakfast area has a decorative chandelier, recessed lighting and French doors leading to the sunroom.

The primary bedroom suite is on the first level and has neutral carpeting, a trey ceiling with a ceiling fan, crown molding and a gas fireplace. French doors lead from this room to the wood deck. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, two vanities, a walk-in tiled shower with glass block walls, and a soaking tub. There is also a 15 x 13′ walk in closet with custom organization system.

Also on the first level is a half bath with wood vanity, tile flooring and decorative ceiling light. There is also a laundry room with tile flooring, cabinets, a utility sink and washer and dryer.

Off the kitchen is a sunroom with tile flooring, a beadboard ceiling with ceiling fan and an exterior door leading to the paver patio.

The curved staircase with neutral carpeting leads to the second level hallway. There are two bedrooms upstairs with neutral carpeting and ceiling lights and walk in closets with organization systems. Both have ensuite bathrooms, and one has a bay window. One bathroom has tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination. There other bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass doors, tile flooring and a wood vanity. There is room in the upstairs hallway for a sitting area.

The finished walk out lower level has a family room with built in entertainment center, gas fireplace and neutral carpeting. It also has recessed lighting and a wet bar with tile flooring and seating area. There is also a game room with a decorative chandelier over the pool table and a temperature-controlled wine room with wood storage and tile flooring. The lower level has a home office with built in hickory cabinets and neutral carpeting. There is a carpeted exercise room and sauna and a fourth bedroom and full bathroom with walk in shower with glass doors and wood vanity. There is also a half bath on this level. There is ample unfinished space with storage shelves and an additional utility sink

The private wood deck off the primary suite has wood railings and a built-in hot tub. Steps from the deck lead down to the paver patio outside of the walk out basement.

The backyard has a metal fence and is tree lined. There are also steps leading down to the fenced area from the main level paver patio.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $665,000

More info: Joanna Perretta, Coldwell Banker Heritage, 937-269-4456, Joanna.perretta@cbishome.com