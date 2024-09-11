Local real estate: Sugarcreek Twp. home has 3-car garage, pool and other amenities

Located near the back of the Oak Brooke subdivision of Sugarcreek Twp., the property includes a three-car garage. The back yard is surrounded by a metal fence and has an in-ground swimming pool, a pergola and space for a play area. An Aviva Dynasty model, the salt-water swimming pool has a nearly four-foot to more than five and a half depth with a splash pad that is 20-inches deep. The back yard backs up to a common area with privacy landscape.

A covered front porch opens directly into a flexible living area currently set up as a study. Vinyl wood-plank flooring fills the space and continues back into the open concept area that includes the great room, dining area and kitchen. A stone gas fireplace is the centerpiece to the great room and has a stone hearth and stone mantel. Windows flank the fireplace and fill the room with natural light. Sliding patio doors and another window create a sunny dining area as an extension from the kitchen.

A large island with quartz countertop and single sink allows for bar seating and preparation space for the kitchen. Additional countertops compliment the white cabinetry with lighted display shelves above the hanging cabinets. Herringbone design ceramic-tile accents the walls. A step-in pantry closet is tucked into the corner and stainless-steel appliances include a gas cooktop, wall ovens and dishwasher.

Off the great room, a hallway leads to a bonus room that is currently set up as an exercise room. There is a nearby half bathroom with pedestal sink and interior access to the three-car garage.

A door off the kitchen leads down to the finished basement. The open floor plan allows for a family room and recreation play space. There is an egress window. A full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity. Two unfinished rooms offer storage and house the mechanical systems

Five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room are located on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and a private bathroom which has a second walk-in closet. The bath has a walk-in shower and an extended vanity with two sinks and a storage cabinet in between with a quartz countertop.

Two guest bedrooms have walk-in closets while the other two have double-door closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. The laundry room has hanging cabinets, a wash sink and a window.

FACTS

Location: 3801 Oak Creek Drive in Sugarcreek Twp.

Price: $607,000

More details: Felix McGinnis and Jeannie Glennon, Coldwell Banker Heritage; 937-602-5976 or 937-409-7021; https://besthomesindayton.com, https://3801oakcreek.com