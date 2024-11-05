Local real estate: Home has historical connection to Yellow Springs’ founding father William Mills

Historic character with modern conveniences, this brick two-story offers a flexible floor plan with a possible first-floor primary bedroom.
Listed for $519,000 by Dunphy Real Estate Inc., the brick-and-frame home at 142 W. South College St. in Yellow Springs has about 2,624 square feet of living space. Built in 1857, with a historical connection to William Mills, the founding-father of Yellow Springs, the house was one of the many original platted homes within the young village and has been noted as Mills residence upon his return to Ohio in the late 1870s.
The brick home sits on a double parcel, just a block from Gaunt Park, and has two driveways for off-street parking. A wooden fence opens to the private back yard with a potting shed, raised vegetable garden and storage barn. The screen-enclosed deck was added in 2017 and features a vaulted ceiling with ceiling paddle fans and decorative lighting.
Framed brick step-pads lead from the sidewalk up to the centered front entry with leaded-glass door and matching sidelights. The foyer parlor has a decorative, wooden staircase that leads to the second floor and a coat nook with a sliding barn-door that reveals hidden under-stairs storage.
Off the foyer, a glass-panel door opens into the original formal areas which have been opened into a combined space, allowing for flexibility within the floor plan design. Tall floor-to-ceiling windows fill the rooms with natural light. A hallway leads off the living room to the possible first-floor primary bedroom wing.
Straight off the living room is the updated kitchen and flexible space which could be a family room or dining area. Updated in 2015, the kitchen features white cabinetry including a pantry with pull-out shelves. Triple windows are above the double sink and granite countertops compliment the white cabinets and create a peninsula counter with bar seating space for four.
Hanging and track lighting highlight the cabinets and counter tops which flow together with white subway ceramic-tile backsplash. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.
There is a second pantry closet near the living room and a set of bi-fold closet doors open into storage and utility closet. Hardwood flooring fills the kitchen and flows into the adjoining flexible space set up as a dining area. Exposed brick wall adds character to the room and there is a built-in bookcase. Patio doors open off the flexible space out to the screen-enclosed deck as does a single door with pet door.
Finishing out the first floor, the possible bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows and a double-door closet. The full bathroom features a free-standing tub with shower pole nestled within a nook with ceramic-tile accents. There is a vanity with a wooden countertop and a bowl sink. The mirror and light fixtures have been updated and there is slate-tile flooring.
Three bedrooms, a full bathroom, laundry room with bonus hobby space are located upstairs off a loft-like family room. The staircase wraps up to the open living space that is large enough for a second-floor family room. One bedroom is off the family room as is the laundry room.
The laundry room is spacious enough for large machines and storage. A door opens from the laundry room out to a covered wooden balcony deck. A sliding door opens from the laundry room into a bonus room which has a wash tub and counter space. Natural lighting makes for a perfect hobby or art studio. Double doors open to a storage and utility closet.
A hallway from the family room leads to two bedrooms and a full bath. One bedroom has a quaint play space with a window that looks outside and another window that looks into the stairwell. The space could also be a walk-in closet and dressing area but the bedroom does have a double-door closet and built-in bookcase.
The full bathroom has a claw-foot tub with shower handle, a large pedestal sink and terra cotta tile flooring. Wall accents include tile and shiplap with updated mirror and lighting.
MORE DETAILS
Address: 142 W. South College St., Yellow Springs
Price: $519,000
More info: Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta, Dunphy Real Estate Inc.; 937-672-2100; dunphyrealestate.com
