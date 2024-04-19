Local real estate: Historic Springfield home features updates

The front entry has hardwood flooring, two closets and a ceiling light. To the right is the formal dining room with hardwood flooring, chair rail molding, a decorative chandelier and French doors. There is also a doorway leading to the hallway and kitchen.

To the left of the entry is the living room with neutral carpeting, a gas fireplace with glass doors and French doors leading to an open hallway with hardwood flooring. The hallway has an alcove area with built-ins and an exterior door leading to the back yard. There is also a ceiling light. There is wainscotting on the walls in this area and it is open to the updated kitchen.

The kitchen has hardwood flooring, newer white cabinets, and solid surface countertops with tile backsplash. There is recessed lighting, a ceiling beam and stainless appliances including a range, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is also an exterior door leading to a sun porch. There is an eat in area with a ceiling and pantry cabinets. There is a half bath off the kitchen with tile flooring, an updated vanity and vaulted ceiling. This bath can be accessed by a step down from the kitchen.

The sun porch has a ceiling fan and additional ceiling lighting, carpeting and an additional door leading outside. It has both glass and screens.

From the entry is a wood staircase with carpet runner leading to the second level landing with hardwood flooring. The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, an exterior door, a walk-in closet with organizer and carpeting. The full hall bathroom has tile flooring, tub shower combination, tile walls three quarters of the way up and an updated vanity. There is also a linen closet.

The second bedroom has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a sitting area. There is also a walk-in closet. A third bedroom has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan as well as crown molding and built in shelving and a storage closet. The fourth bedroom has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, tile halfway up the walls, pedestal sink and an oversized walk-in shower with glass doors.

There is a finished attic space with hardwood flooring and a ceiling light that could potentially be a fifth bedroom. It has built in shelving and storage space. The unfinished basement has a laundry area with a double sink and concrete floor.

The rear yard has extensive landscaping and a concrete patio off the sunroom. The two-car detached garage has a lean to shed on the back. There is also a partial fence and hedges for privacy.

Facts:

272 N. Broadmoor Blvd. Springfield, OH 45504

Four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms

2,521 square feet

.23-acre lot

Price: $410,000

Directions: Fountain North to left on Broadmoor. Stay Right on to North Broadmoor.

Highlights: Many updates to this 100-year-old historical home including fresh paint, two full bathrooms upstairs and two half bathrooms downstairs, refinished hardwood flooring throughout, updated stainless appliances in kitchen, walk up finished attic space with hardwood flooring, 28′ x 10′ sun porch with screens and glass off the kitchen, updated electric panel, newer water heater, backyard with many perennials, two-car detached garage with opener and basketball hoop, lean to shed on rear of garage.

For more details:

Justen Fain

Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-206-6836

Justen76@gmail.com