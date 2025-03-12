Local real estate: Brick colonial in Miami Twp. has three finished levels and a 12-seat home theater

The concrete driveway has two separate paths that connect the road to the home. Both entrances are gated. There is a brick paver walkway connecting the driveway to the front of the home. The front door has a colonial style frame over the entry and dual sidelights. Two steps lead up to the entrance.

Inside is a two-story foyer. It has recessed lighting and tile flooring. There is a guest closet and a curved wood staircase leading to the second level and a decorative chandelier.

To the left is the formal dining room with hardwood flooring, chair rail and crown molding and a decorative chandelier. A second doorway connects the dining room to the hallway and kitchen.

To the right of the foyer is the living room. It has hardwood flooring, wood wainscotting halfway up and crown molding. It also has a wall of built-in bookcases. This room can be closed off with glass French door.

The kitchen has hardwood flooring, solid cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with bar seating, tile backsplash and recessed lighting. It has a custom range hood above the island and a gas cooktop. Other appliances include a French door refrigerator, dishwasher, double wall ovens and trash compactor. There is also a planning desk with bookshelves above and an oversized walk-in pantry with wood flooring. One wall has bay windows that overlook the back yard. The adjacent breakfast room has windows with a wood window seat, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting and a built in bar with cabinets.

The family room is next to the kitchen. It has neutral carpeting and chair rail molding. There is a gas fireplace at one end with doors. It has a brick heart and a wood mantel. A half bath is nearby with pedestal sink and hardwood flooring.

The laundry area is off the garage and has tile flooring overhead cabinets and a utility sink. There is a pet shower in this room.

The curved wood staircase leads to the second level landing and hallway. It has neutral carpeting and a double closet at the top of the stairs and there are three bedrooms, including a primary suite that extends across the entire rear of the house.

The primary suite has neutral carpeting, a gas fireplace with tile hearth, wood mantel and doors and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a double wood vanity and an elevated soaking tub adjacent to the walk-in tile shower with glass doors. The bathroom has a tiled water closet with a bidet and two walk-in closets, both with closet systems.

Two additional bedrooms have neutral carpet, and each has an ensuite full bathroom. One bathroom has a tub with tiled walls and recessed lighting and tile flooring. The other bathroom has tile flooring and a corner walk in shower with glass door. There are two closets in each bedroom.

Carpeted steps lead down to the finished lower level. There is approximately 2,000 square feet of finished space in this level, including a home theater with 12 power-reclining seats, a projector and screen. There is a family room and a full bathroom. The theater and family rooms have carpeting and recessed lighting and there is a walk out to the back yard. The family room also has a wet bar. The bathroom has tile flooring, wood vanity, recessed lighting and a shower with glass doors. A wood elevator provides easy access to all three finished floors.

The basement walks out to a wood deck with brick wall at one end. Wood steps with railings lead to the first level rear deck. The back of the home features terraced landscaping with retaining walls.

The 1.35-acre lot has mature trees, and a wood screened in gazebo. There is a decorative pond with wood deck and railing overlooking the pond and additional retaining walls.

Price: $729,900

More info: Matt Wilkins, Exp Realty, 937-321-3431, matt@thegaydoshteam.com