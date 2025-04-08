Local real estate: Brick 2-story in Vandalia for sale has rec room in basement

Inside the foyer has crown molding, hardwood flooring and a ceiling light. To the left, French doors close off a living room with hardwood flooring, crown molding and a decorative wall.

A hallway leads from the foyer to the kitchen, family room and breakfast area.

The family room has a ceiling fan, crown molding and gas fireplace with wood mantel and recessed lighting. There is also a decorative wall.

This room is open to the kitchen, which has hardwood flooring, a sliding glass door leading to the rear patio from the breakfast area and a decorative chandelier. There are white cabinets and granite countertops. There is a tile backsplash, recessed lighting and pendant lights over the island. Appliances include a range, microwave, and dishwasher. There is also a pantry.

A doorway from the kitchen leads to the formal dining room. It has hardwood flooring and a chandelier and crown molding. The main floor also has a half bathroom with hardwood flooring and a vanity, and a laundry room is off the kitchen with hardwood flooring and built in cabinets.

Wood steps lead to the second level and four bedrooms. The primary bedroom suite has hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a double vanity, jetted soaking tub and walk in shower with glass doors.

A walk-in closet off the bathroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring and a custom organizing system.

The remaining three bedrooms have ceiling fans and hardwood flooring. There is a full bathroom off the hallway with tile flooring, a wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The basement is partially finished and has a recreation room with luxury vinyl tile flooring and recessed lighting. This room has a built-in entertainment center with shelves and cabinets. It is open to another area with one wood paneled wall. The basement has a full bathroom with tile flooring, wood vanity and walk in shower with glass doors.

The backyard has a paver patio and concrete pad with basketball hoop. It is surrounded with both a vinyl and wood privacy fence.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $444,900

More info: Annette Sand, Plum Tree Realty, 937-559-8512, Annettesandbh@gmail.com