Local real estate: Beavercreek home has flexible floorplan, storage space and swimming pool

A storage barn allows for equipment storage and the lawn offers plenty of play space. The pool deck has a slide and stepped entry into the pool. A wooden deck stretches across the back offering sunny options and a shaded porch with ceiling paddle fan centered within a peaked roof covering.

At the front, a concrete driveway leads up to the three-car garage with extra side storage, workshop space and pull-down attic access. The walkway to the formal front entry has tailored gardens with blooming flowers.

Once inside, the circular main level has polished hardwood floors that flow within the main social areas and foyer hallway. Metal spindles accent the wooden railing and banister of the semi-open staircase that leads to the second floor. Three main social areas have wood accented wall treatments to give each room its own separate character.

The formal areas have been flipped with the current living room accessible to the kitchen and the formal dining room separate off the foyer by French doors.

At the back of the home, the family room or hearth room is semi-open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The gas fireplace has a raised hearth and wood beam mantel. Decorative wood panels accent the wall space to each side of the fireplace and a wood beam acts as a display shelf. A bench seat has been built within each side of the hearth for additional seating or decoration options. Sliding patio doors open from the family room out to the aforementioned covered deck porch and pool deck.

A partial wall divides the kitchen from the breakfast area that adjoins the family room. On the opposite side of the wall is cabinetry and countertop space, giving the kitchen a U-shaped design. Antiqued white cabinetry compliments the countertops and detailed ceramic tile backsplash pulls in the decorative design. A window is above the double sink and the kitchen comes equipped with a gas range and dishwasher.

Open shelves from floor to ceiling allow for extra smaller appliance space and storage. A tray ceiling allows for a ceiling paddle fan above the island counter. There is a small pantry closet just off the kitchen and a second double-door pantry closet off the hallway from the kitchen to the flexible living space option.

Two steps down from the kitchen, the hallway leads to a laundry room with wash tub, folding counter, closet and hanging cabinets. A back door opens out to the pool deck area. Continuing down the hallway, interior access to the three-car garage is across from the laundry room.

A full bathroom with a tub/shower and single-sink vanity is next to the laundry room and at the end of the hallway is a flexible space which is currently set up as a first-floor bedroom. The room has two large windows, two double-door closets and a door that opens out to the lawn area of the back yard.

Four more bedrooms including the original primary bedroom and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom has an updated full bathroom with a whirlpool tub below a skylight, a walk-in ceramic-tile shower, a double-sink elevated vanity and a walk-in closet with built-in organizers that have drawers and cabinets.

The full basement has been finished into a divided recreation room with a wooden bar counter that divides the two spaces. The media area has built-in cabinetry that has a wood countertop, drawers and cabinets. A half bathroom is located off the media room.

Unfinished space offers plenty of storage and the home’s mechanical systems.

FACTS

Price: $458,985

Open house: 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4

Directions: Grange Hall Road south of Shakertown Road to Margate Drive, to left on Abbeygate Drive

For more information: Susan Piersall-Hanes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Professional Services, 937-672-5146 or 937-436-9494, .bhhs.com/professional-realty-oh301/dayton/susan-piersall-hanes/cid-1071662