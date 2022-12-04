Historical Ridgewood home features updates

There is a half bath off the kitchen with wood paneled ceiling, laminate flooring and a sliding door with decorative stained glass insert.

The second floor is accessible by a wooden staircase off the front entry. Upstairs are three bedrooms and one full bath. The primary bedroom has wood flooring and a ceiling light fixture. The updated bath has an updated vanity with double wall cabinets, vinyl flooring and a tub/shower combination. The hallway has wood flooring and leads to the two additional bedrooms, both with wood flooring and walk-in closets.

The backyard is completely surrounded by a fence, half of which is wood privacy. The detached garage and the home both have new metal roofs. The backyard also has an oversized paver patio, and a greenhouse with an attached wood deck.

The house has an unfinished, waterproofed basement with a washer and dryer and storage shelves.

Facts:

1837 Longview Drive Springfield, OH 45504

Three bedrooms, one- and one-half bathrooms

1526 square feet

.2-acre lot

Price: $269,900

Directions: N Fountain Blvd to between Ardmore or Dover to Longview. OR West Harding to Longview

Highlights:

For more details

Lori Houseman

The Comer Group Coldwell Banker Heritage

937-206-6700

lori.houseman@coldwellbanker.com