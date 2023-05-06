Gorgeous views abound in Colonial home

In the kitchen, an island with polished wood counter offers extended counter space for a breakfast bar and a large preparation sink. Lantern lights hang above the island. White cabinetry fills the kitchen surrounding Wolf double ovens and gas cooktop. A sub-zero refrigerator has matching panels. Granite counters offer plenty of preparation space and there is a coffee-station nook. Ceramic tile is in a herringbone design above the cooktop and another sink is below corner windows.

Four bedrooms and three full bathrooms are located on the second floor. Two bedrooms flank a full bathroom while the third is next to the second full bath.

The door off the sitting room opens into a hallway that offers access to the spa-like bathroom, and branches to the walk-in closet with built-ins and window seats. The opposite end of the hallway opens into the primary bedroom with a sitting area with a corner stone fireplace. Vaulted ceilings add space to the bedroom and wainscoting accents the threshold into a flexible space with built-in bookcases. A sitting room has a skylight and is passage to the hidden primary suite retreat. Glass doors open into a ceramic-tile shower with multiple shower heads and body jets.

A hidden stairwell is off the foyer and leads down to a finished basement. A large recreation room has knotty pine paneled walls, three daylight windows and a large fireplace with stone hearth and surround. A full bathroom has a walk-in shower and single-sink vanity.

The other half of the basement is unfinished but includes a large laundry area, a storage room, and walk-up access to the garage and gardens.

OAKWOOD

Price: $955,000

No Open House

Directions: Far Hills to Harman Avenue to left on Raleigh Road

Highlights: About 4,739 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath, 5 gas fireplaces, updated kitchen, sunroom, skylights, sunken living room, wet bar, built-ins, upstairs sitting room, primary suite with walk-in closet, window seats, study, walk-up basement, recreation room, courtyard patio, side-yard gardens, lawn sprinkler, half-acre, two-car garage

