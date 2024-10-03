Fall is the time to clean up, harvest and plant

“If people are maintaining their own lawn, give your lawn it’s last fertilization for the year,” said Heather Rodeffer, chief perennial grower for Stockslagers Greenhouse and Garden Center.

“Now is a good time to divide perennials to stimulate new growth and expand your flower garden,” Rodeffer said. “Fall is a good time because the cooler weather and more rain is less stressful for the plant. If you like to sow seeds for annuals, then fall is a good time because those seeds need a cold spell.”

Applying a new layer of mulch helps protect plants against freezing temperatures. Rodeffer said that a lot of plants hit trouble during the spring thaw because the ground heaves and pushes plants up out of the ground. Leaves and mulch help protect and insulate plants.

“Put a light layer of leaves in flower beds to act as a fertilizer,” she said.

For anyone interested in contributing to the ecosystem, Rodeffer advises not pruning items that serve as a habitat, such as shrubs with berries or ornamental grasses that birds use for food or shelter.

Dylan Tepe, the nursery department team lead for Berns Garden Center in Middletown, said some plants, especially new plants, aren’t going to look amazing this time of year and that is common.

“They will show some distress from the summer, like spots on leaves and leaves dropping off, but that is normal after a hot summer,” he said. “Once they go dormant, clean up all the fallen leaves, and let them take care of themselves over the winter. Once they go dormant, they have everything they need until spring.”

Tepe agrees that fall is a good time to cut back perennials.

“They will tell you when they’re ready because the leaves turn brown after a few hard frosts,” he said. “At that point the leaves fall off and the plant is dormant, and the leaves and stems should be cut back to the ground.”

This is also the best time of year to plant mums, garlic or spring bulbs.

“Fall is a good time to plant bulbs, such as tulips and daffodils,” Tepe said. “It is also an excellent time to plant woody shrubs and trees, such as maple trees. Those woody plants store energy in the wood and the wood is hardier in the cold than the fibrous root system of a perennial.”

A general cleanup of trees and shrubs should remove diseased or broken branches, but Tepe advised caution when pruning.

“A lot of pruning and trimming for woody plants is best saved for spring,” he said. “If we have a brutal winter they can have winter dieback. A cutback in the spring will trim off any dieback. This also helps to maintain the root system. If you’re unsure about the type of tree you have, be sure to ask a professional.”

It is also best to harvest vegetables before the first freeze. Gardeners should consider planting a cover crop, like root crop vegetable, to help aerate the soil, or planting an annual grass to fight soil erosion.

Lastly, winterize lawn equipment and gardening tools by servicing and oiling items as needed.

Contact this writer at writeawayk@gmail.com.