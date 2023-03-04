Custom-built home overlooks farmland

A hallway off the living room leads to the bedrooms. The master bedroom has luxury vinyl tile flooring, a ceiling fan, a closet with double bifold doors, and an ensuite bathroom. The bath has vinyl flooring, vanity with solid surface top and a tub/shower combination.

The two smaller bedrooms have luxury vinyl tile flooring, ceiling fans and double closets. There is another full bath off the hallway with tub/shower combination, solid surface topped vanity and wall cabinet. There is also a laundry room with built-in shelving and washer-and-dryer hookup.

The rear yard is partially fenced with wire mesh and wood fencing. There is a wood deck off the dining area with railings and an additional wood deck off the garage. The home has a new metal roof and new electric furnace. There is also a wood storage shed outside the fenced area.

Facts:

1050 Fletcher Pike South Charleston, OH 45368

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms

1,400 square feet

1.1-acre lot

Price: $267,500

Directions: E. National Road to Plattsburg Road and stay straight to go onto Fletcher Pike

Highlights: Partially fenced lot overlooking farmland, newly paved driveway with basketball hoop, newer luxury vinyl flooring throughout most of home, two-car garage with workshop space, high-efficiency heat pump, master bedroom with ensuite bath, new patio doors open to a 12-x-20 rear deck, 50-foot covered front porch, new metal roof.

For more details:

Priscilla McNamee

Roost Real Estate Co.

937-605-1094

Priscilla@roostrealestateco.com