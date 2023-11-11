Craftsmanship contributes to home’s inviting vibe

Extra details are seen throughout the floor plan of this two-story home. Built in 2020, the stone-and-vinyl house features four bedrooms and a finished basement.

Listed for $395,900 by Tami Holmes Realty, the home at 6169 Churchill Downs Place has about 2,552 square feet of living space. Located within the Lexington Place subdivision of Huber Heights, the property includes a two-car garage and a paver patio. The Allegheny model home has extra craftsmanship with a stone-accent covered porch and king post trusses.

Once inside, the craftsmanship details continue with woodwork trim within the foyer hallway and the banister railings along the semi-open staircase. Vinyl wood-plank flooring fills the foyer and nearby half bathroom with pedestal sink before continuing into the open main-level floor plan of the combined great room, dining room and kitchen.

Four windows — including corner windows — fill the great room with natural light; and a gas fireplace has a soap-stone hearth and wood mantel. The space opens into the dining area where sliding patio doors open to steps that lead to the paver-brick patio and backyard.

A generous island divides the dining room from the kitchen’s preparation area. The island has an extended counter to allow for bar seating, and on the opposite side has a built-in single sink and storage. A buffet with granite counters is near the dining area. Cabinetry surrounds the microwave and refrigerator. Additional 42-inch white cabinetry hangs above the range and subway tile creates the backsplash. Lights hang above the island, and there are additional canister lights. An entry nook off the kitchen opens out to the two-car garage and there is a pantry closet.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and woodwork trim that accents one wall. The primary bathroom has a walk-in, ceramic-tile surround shower, a vanity with a solid-surface counter with dual sinks and ceramic-tile flooring.

The three other bedrooms have single-door closets. The guest bath features a tub/shower and single-sink vanity. A louvered door at the end of the hallway opens into the laundry room and has a hanging cabinet, clothing rail and small closet.

A door off the great room opens to the hidden stairwell to the finished basement. At the end of the stairwell is a spacious family room with media area and ceiling lights. A hallway leads to a bonus room, which has an egress window and a closet. The room is currently set up as an exercise room but could be a fifth bedroom. The full bathroom has a walk-in shower with glass doors and a single-sink vanity.

An unfinished storage room has access to the electric panel while double doors open into the utility closet.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Price: $395,900

No Open House

Directions: Old Troy Pike (Route 201) to west on Chambersburg Road to left Churchill Downs Place or Old Troy Pike to west on Fishburg Road to right to Churchill Downs Place

Highlights: About 2,552 sq. ft., 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, half bath, granite counters, gas fireplace, open floor plan, finished basement, family room, walk-in closet, pantry, paver patio, 2-car garage

For more information:

Tami Holmes

Tami Holmes Realty

937-602-5979

Website: www.tami-holmes.com