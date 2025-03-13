Local real estate: Brick ranch for sale is on corner lot in Washington Twp. and overlooks a lake

Inside is a two-story foyer with decorative chandelier, hardwood flooring and recessed lighting and connects to the split, open concept floorplan. There is a formal dining room to the left and home office to the right. The dining room has neutral carpeting, chair rail and crown molding and a decorative chandelier.

The home office also has neutral carpeting.

The entry steps back to the two-story living room, which has hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting. It has a guest closet and glass fireplace with raised tile hearth and wood mantel.

Wood sliding glass doors step out to the rear patio.

The living room is open to the eat in kitchen. It has tile flooring, recessed lighting, a tile backsplash and granite countertops. A decorative chandelier hangs above the dining area. This area also has chair rail molding. Newer appliances include a dishwasher, range with double ovens, microwave and French door refrigerator.

The mudroom off the garage has a laundry area with utility sink and cabinets and an additional double closet.

A hallway off the kitchen and dining room has hardwood flooring and leads to the primary bedroom on one side and the two additional bedrooms on the other. The primary bedroom has neutral carpeting and a ceiling fan. The ensuite bathroom has hardwood flooring, a walk-in shower with glass doors, a separate soaking tub and a vanity with a makeup area.

There is a walk-in closet off the bathroom with neutral carpeting.

On the other side of the house are two bedrooms with neutral carpeting. Both have walk in closets and there is an additional full bath nearby. The bathroom has wood floors, an expanded wood vanity and tub/shower combination.

The home has a partially finished basement. Carpeted steps lead down to a room with tile flooring that could be an additional bedroom. This room is open to another finished room, also with tile flooring. Both have multiple ceiling lights.

An oversized storage area has tile flooring and wood shelving and there is a utility sink near the HVAC. There is also a half bathroom on the basement level with tile flooring and wood vanity.

The rear of the home is fully surrounded by a metal fence and overlooks a lake. An expanded concrete patio has stone walls on three sides and the portion outside the living room is covered.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $539,000

More info: Tom Bechtel, Bechtel Realtors, 937-313-6614, tom@bechtelrealtors.com