Two-story in Canterbury Trails subdivision in Beavercreek overlooks golf course

Inside is a two-story foyer with tile flooring and a ceiling light. To the left is a home office with French doors, a semicircular decorative window above three windows, crown molding and newer scratch proof wide plank flooring. To the right is a formal living room with wide plank flooring and crown molding. It is open to the formal dining room with wide plank flooring, a decorative chandelier, crown and chair rail molding and two pillars at the entry.

The tiled foyer steps back to the kitchen and family room. Off the foyer is a half bath and a guest closet. The half bath has tile flooring and a pedestal sink. There is also a mudroom off the garage with tile flooring.

The kitchen has tile flooring, wood cabinets with solid surface countertops, recessed lighting and an island with breakfast bar. Stainless appliances include a French door refrigerator, range with microwave and dishwasher. The breakfast area has tile flooring, a pantry, a decorative chandelier and an exterior door leading out to the rear deck. The windows and doors in the kitchen have transom windows above.

Off the kitchen is the laundry room with wall cabinets and tile flooring. The family room is off the kitchen and has a ceiling fan, newer wide plank flooring and a gas fireplace with wood mantel. There are transom windows above the windows in this room. There is also a back staircase off the family room that leads to the second level.

There is an open staircase off the entry with neutral carpeting that leads to the second level. Upstairs there are five bedrooms, all with window coverings including blinds. The primary bedroom suite has neutral carpeting, a tray ceiling with a ceiling fan and a sitting area. There are also three walk in closets and an ensuite bathroom. The bathroom has tile flooring, a garden bathtub, a double vanity, recessed lighting and a walk-in shower with glass doors.

Four additional bedrooms all have neutral carpeting, and one is oversized and has a private staircase leading down to the family room. There is a shared Jack and Jill style bath between two bedrooms with tile flooring, wood vanity and a tub/shower combination. One of the smaller bedrooms also has a private ensuite bathroom with tile flooring, a vanity and tub/shower combination.

The home has a full unfinished basement with a bath rough in. The home has dual HVAC zones with the attic system replace din 2024. It also has wired security and fire sensors. Additional updates include a tankless water heater (2023), refrigerator (2023) and stove (2024).

The back yard has a composite deck with metal railings and a tree lined lot.

MORE DETAILS

Price: $550,000

More info: Tobias Schmitt, Sibcy Cline Realtors, 937-554-6198, Tobiasmaura@gmail.com