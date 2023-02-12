1896 home teeming with possibilities

The first floor also has a half bath with vinyl tile flooring, wainscoting on the walls and a long vanity area with multiple cabinets and double sink. There is also an exterior door in this room and a stained-glass decorative window. There is a full bath on the first floor as well with vinyl flooring, wood-paneled walls and a walk-in shower with glass door. There is another stained-glass decorative window in this bathroom.

The hearth room is open to this room and has tile flooring, a woodburning fireplace, wood beamed ceiling and chandelier. There is a built-in wood bin and cabinet adjacent to the hearth and fireplace with wood mantel. Because this was once a business, the kitchen flows through adjacent rooms. The first has wood cabinets and paneling, a brick accent wall, another decorative chandelier and a dishwasher. The adjacent room has a refrigerator, wall oven and built-in cabinets — as well as several pantry closets.

A laundry area, with washer and dryer, cabinets and a sink, is also located on the first level.

The main stairs are wood and lead up to the second level. A primary bedroom has a gas fireplace, wood flooring and two closets. There is a bath attached to this bedroom with ceramic tile halfway up the walls and a wood vanity.

A second bedroom has wood flooring and a decorative fireplace with brick hearth and a walk-in closet with wood paneling. There is a full bath with tub shower combination with glass doors, built-in linen closet and double vanity as well as vinyl flooring. A third bedroom has a gas fireplace with wood surround and mantel and built-in cabinets and double closets.

An addition to the main house is on the back; and there is a finished room connecting the two with decorative ceiling light and painted wood floors. There are additional bedrooms in the addition with newer wood flooring and double closets. A paver patio on the side of the main house connects to an entry for the wood sided addition.

The property has a carport, three-car garage, attached and detached garage and a farm building. The yard is partially fenced and there is also a storage shed. A separate building could be another residence and has a living room with wood floor and built-in corner cabinet, a kitchenette with gas range, half size refrigerator and single sink, and a full bath with walk-in shower with glass doors.

There is a large brick patio with partially covered area off the side of the house addition. The brick pavers create pathways throughout the property to connect other buildings.

Facts:

8518 E. National Road, South Vienna, OH 45369

Six bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms

14,021 square feet

3.13-acre Lot

Price: $595,900

Directions: Route 40 National Road to S. Vienna

Highlights: Historical property with business or multi-family potential, original wood floors, multiple fireplaces – some woodburning and some gas, wooded lot with multiple outbuildings, garages and parking spaces, multiple kitchens, cellar with storage, some new flooring, partially fenced yard.

For more details:

Shawn Redman

Street Sotheby’s International Realty

614-946-5983

Shawn.redman@sothebysrealty.com