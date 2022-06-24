springfield-news-sun logo
X

WORTH THE DRIVE: Pickle Fest will be at Austin Landing this weekend

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will be held at Austin Landing on Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will be held at Austin Landing on Saturday, June 25 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entertainment
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

A festival with all things pickles is coming to the area for the first time on Saturday.

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will start at 3 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. at Austin Landing in Miamisburg.

The festival will feature over 30 vendors showcasing different pickle concoctions including pickle funnel cakes, pickle egg rolls, dill pickle boats filled with smoked chicken and cream cheese, tacos with pickled mango relish, dill pickle popcorn and much more.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will featuring an array of pickle concoctions including pickle egg rolls from Little Boijon Asian Cuisine.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will featuring an array of pickle concoctions including pickle egg rolls from Little Boijon Asian Cuisine.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will featuring an array of pickle concoctions including pickle egg rolls from Little Boijon Asian Cuisine.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Danniele Simon, who handles property management, marketing and events for Austin Landing, told Dayton.com she was blown away by how creative their vendors are.

She said she is expecting pickle-flavored drinks to be a real hit because of heat. Attendees can expect pickleback shakes, pickle soda, pickle slushies, pickled lemonade and much more.

ExploreSOCA bringing a different flavor to Dayton food hall

“I think the excitement of not knowing what that would taste like, but needing to know is most definitely going to be there,” Simon said.

She added there will something for everyone, even non-pickle lovers.

Austin Landing is partnering with the Miami Valley Restaurant Association to host this event. There will be event shirts and koozies for sale benefiting local restaurants and students planning to further their career in the food industry.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Simon said she thought of bringing a pickle festival to the Dayton area in the first place because she was pregnant and craving pickles.

“When we created the very basic Facebook event...it went off,” Simon said.

ExploreDairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Popeyes heading to Xenia

Two days before the festival, the event page has almost 3,000 people marked as going and 16,000 marked as interested.

Simon said she is excited to bring something new to Dayton knowing the festival is going to be able to grow and continue bigger and better year after year.

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will also have live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden, SESH Sampling and fun activities for children.

The next new foodie festival at Austin Landing will be the Taco & Nacho Fest - Nacho Typical Food Fest from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

For more information, visit the event page for Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It on Facebook.

In Other News
1
The Chicks postpone Tuesday concert at Riverbend in Cincinnati
2
Kings Island retires Sling Shot ride
3
Second Garth Brooks concert added to country performer’s Cincinnati...
4
Kings Island has led the way in thrilling firsts for amusement parks
5
American Coaster Enthusiasts: Kings Island earns reputation as...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top