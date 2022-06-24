WORTH THE DRIVE: Pickle Fest will be at Austin Landing this weekend

She said she is expecting pickle-flavored drinks to be a real hit because of heat. Attendees can expect pickleback shakes, pickle soda, pickle slushies, pickled lemonade and much more.

“I think the excitement of not knowing what that would taste like, but needing to know is most definitely going to be there,” Simon said.

She added there will something for everyone, even non-pickle lovers.

Austin Landing is partnering with the Miami Valley Restaurant Association to host this event. There will be event shirts and koozies for sale benefiting local restaurants and students planning to further their career in the food industry.

Combined Shape Caption Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It is coming to Austin Landing on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Simon said she thought of bringing a pickle festival to the Dayton area in the first place because she was pregnant and craving pickles.

“When we created the very basic Facebook event...it went off,” Simon said.

Two days before the festival, the event page has almost 3,000 people marked as going and 16,000 marked as interested.

Simon said she is excited to bring something new to Dayton knowing the festival is going to be able to grow and continue bigger and better year after year.

Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will also have live music, a Bud Light Beer Garden, SESH Sampling and fun activities for children.

The next new foodie festival at Austin Landing will be the Taco & Nacho Fest - Nacho Typical Food Fest from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

For more information, visit the event page for Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It on Facebook.