Nicki Minaj announces Columbus concert date

There’s a lot happening on the concert calendar with dates near and far. Queen of rap and style icon Nicki Minaj has announced an April 12 performance at Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena.
The second and third local outdoor concerts of the season were announced at the Rose Music Center. Brit Floyd will appear on May 17 playing a full slate of Pink Floyd music while Hair metal bands Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys will play the Huber Heights venue on June 14. On the same June 14 date Sarah McLachlan announced a tour stop in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center. Hearing her dreamy versions of “Building a Mystery” and 1999′s “I Will Remember You” live is sure to be a draw for fans of her music.
The ever-popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour is set to bring Christmas cheer to the Nutter Center this month on Dec. 28. Typically there’s a rush of concert announcements during the month of January so we will anticipate more to share in the new year.
Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas during the 2023-2024 season.
LOCAL INDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Arbogast Performing Arts Center
500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392
Upcoming: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band, Feb. 24; Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18
The Brightside Music and Event Venue
905 E. Third St., Dayton
www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590
Upcoming: Dayton Battle of the Bands, Jan. 18 and 25; Scythian and Arbo Celtic Rock, March 14
Dayton Masonic Center
525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events, 937-559-4590
Upcoming: Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Jan. 12
Hobart Arena
255 Adams St., Troy
www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911
Upcoming: Scotty McCreeery, Jan. 26; Riley Green, Feb. 8; 38 Special, Feb. 24; Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18
Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center
300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874
Upcoming: The Beat Goes On - Lisa McLowry as Cher, Feb. 16; Video Games Live, March 2; The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Nutter Center
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789
Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 28; Parker McCollum, Feb. 9
Sorg Opera House
63 S. Main St., Middletown
sorgoperahouse.org, 937-428-5529
Upcoming: Heywood Banks, Jan. 13; Sauce Boss, April 12
Schuster Center
1 W. Second St., Dayton
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Michael Bolton, Feb. 20; Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience, Feb. 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1
Victoria Theatre
138 N. Main S.
www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630
Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6
LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights
www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Amon Amarth, May 7; Brit Floyd, May 17; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14
CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES
Great American Ballpark
100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337
Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22
Hard Rock Casino
1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati
www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150
Upcoming: The Commodores and the Spinners, Jan. 27
Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena
100 Broadway, Cincinnati
heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111
Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; AJR, July 23
The Andrew J Brady Music Center
25 Race St., Cincinnati
https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882
Upcoming: Foxy Shazam, Dec. 31; Beartooth, Jan. 12; Russell Dickerson, March 2; Bailey Simmerman, March 9; Chappell Roan, March 10; The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; Jacob Collier, June 4; Tate McRae, July 24
Memorial Hall
1225 Elm St., Cincinnati
memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838
Upcoming: Brandford Marsalis, Jan. 28; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20
MegaCorp Pavilion
101 W. 4th St., Newport
https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294
Upcoming: Umphery’s McGee, Feb. 9; Zoso, Feb. 17; Static-X and Sevendust, Feb. 27; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30
Paycor Stadium
1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati
www.bengals.com
Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3
PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 14
Riverbend Music Center
6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati
www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220
Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Niall Horan, June 25; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Creed, Aug. 2; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27
Taft Theatre
317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati
tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883
Upcoming: Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28; Joe Bonamassa, March 2; Marc Broussard, March 14; Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Buddy Guy, June 29
Voices of America MetroPark
7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.
https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835
Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11
COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES
Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena
555 Borror Drive, Columbus
www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201
Upcoming: Travis Scott, Jan. 24; Winter Jam featuring Crowder, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong, Jan. 27; Nickel Creek, Feb. 15; Drake with J. Cole, Feb. 20, 21; Playboi Carte, March 5; Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13
KEMBA LIVE!
405 Neil Ave., Columbus
www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101
Upcoming: Old Crow Medicine Show, Jan. 25; Zoso, Jan. 26; Zachariah’s Red Eye Reunion with McGuffey Lane and Friends, Jan. 27; Umphrey’s McGee, Feb. 2; Two Door Cinema Club, March 5; Greensky Bluegrass, March 6; Russell Dickerson, March 7; Ministry, March 12; GROUPLOVE, March 19; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Bleachers, June 4; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; O.A.R., Aug. 29
Nationwide Arena
200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus
www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199
Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30; Sam Hunt, March 2; Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23
Ohio Stadium
411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus
www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330
Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23
About the Author