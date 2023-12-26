Nicki Minaj announces Columbus concert date

BreakingNews
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

SOUNDCHECK
By Alexis Larsen – Contributing Writer
Updated 2 minutes ago
There’s a lot happening on the concert calendar with dates near and far. Queen of rap and style icon Nicki Minaj has announced an April 12 performance at Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena.

The second and third local outdoor concerts of the season were announced at the Rose Music Center. Brit Floyd will appear on May 17 playing a full slate of Pink Floyd music while Hair metal bands Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys will play the Huber Heights venue on June 14. On the same June 14 date Sarah McLachlan announced a tour stop in Cincinnati at PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center. Hearing her dreamy versions of “Building a Mystery” and 1999′s “I Will Remember You” live is sure to be a draw for fans of her music.

The ever-popular Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour is set to bring Christmas cheer to the Nutter Center this month on Dec. 28. Typically there’s a rush of concert announcements during the month of January so we will anticipate more to share in the new year.

Here’s a look at other concerts scheduled in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas during the 2023-2024 season.

LOCAL INDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

www.arbogastpac.com, 937-418-8392

Upcoming: Motown with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and The Deron Bell Band, Feb. 24; Elton John and Billy Joel Tribute by Michael Cavanaugh, March 16; Lonestar, March 23; The Texas Tenors, April 6; Hotel California – The Original Tribute to The Eagles, May 18

The Brightside Music and Event Venue

905 E. Third St., Dayton

www.thebrightsidedayton.com, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Dayton Battle of the Bands, Jan. 18 and 25; Scythian and Arbo Celtic Rock, March 14

Dayton Masonic Center

525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/upcoming-events, 937-559-4590

Upcoming: Mania - The ABBA Tribute, Jan. 12

Hobart Arena

255 Adams St., Troy

www.hobartarena.com, 937-339-2911

Upcoming: Scotty McCreeery, Jan. 26; Riley Green, Feb. 8; 38 Special, Feb. 24; Jo Dee Messina and Tracy Byrd, May 18

Kuss Auditorium Clark State Performing Arts Center

300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

pac.clarkstate.edu, 937-328-3874

Upcoming: The Beat Goes On - Lisa McLowry as Cher, Feb. 16; Video Games Live, March 2; The Greatest Piano Men, April 19; Béla Fleck, May 18

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Nutter Center

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

www.nuttercenter.com, 937-775-4789

Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 28; Parker McCollum, Feb. 9

Sorg Opera House

63 S. Main St., Middletown

sorgoperahouse.org, 937-428-5529

Upcoming: Heywood Banks, Jan. 13; Sauce Boss, April 12

Schuster Center

1 W. Second St., Dayton

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Michael Bolton, Feb. 20; Johnny Cash The Official Concert Experience, Feb. 24; The Music of Green Day, June 1

Victoria Theatre

138 N. Main S.

www.daytonlive.org, 937-228-3630

Upcoming: Drum Tao, March 20; Red Hot Chili Pipers, March 21; Classic Albums Live Performs Pink Floyd: The Wall, April 6

LOCAL OUTDOOR CONCERT VENUES

Rose Music Center at The Heights

6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights

www.rosemusiccenter.com, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Amon Amarth, May 7; Brit Floyd, May 17; Warrant, Firehouse and Bulletboys, June 14

CINCINNATI CONCERT VENUES

Great American Ballpark

100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

http://cincinnati.reds.mlb.com, 513-381-7337

Upcoming: Foo Fighters, July 25; Green Day, Aug. 22

Hard Rock Casino

1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati

www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com, 513-250-3150

Upcoming: The Commodores and the Spinners, Jan. 27

Heritage Bank Center, formerly U.S. Bank Arena

100 Broadway, Cincinnati

heritagebankcenter.com, 513-421-4111

Upcoming: ; Andrea Bocelli, April 7; AJR, July 23

The Andrew J Brady Music Center

25 Race St., Cincinnati

https://bradymusiccenter.com, 513-232-5882

Upcoming: Foxy Shazam, Dec. 31; Beartooth, Jan. 12; Russell Dickerson, March 2; Bailey Simmerman, March 9; Chappell Roan, March 10; The Classic Rock Show, March 23; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr, March 24; Excision, March 27; Brothers Osbourne, April 11; Busta Rhymes, April 18; Jo Satriani and Steve Vai, April 19; Godsmack, April 23; Madison Beer, April 30; James Arthur, May 11; Social Distortion and Bad Religion, May 12; Jacob Collier, June 4; Tate McRae, July 24

Memorial Hall

1225 Elm St., Cincinnati

memorialhallotr.com, 513-977-8838

Upcoming: Brandford Marsalis, Jan. 28; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Rhiannon Giddens, March 20

MegaCorp Pavilion

101 W. 4th St., Newport

https://promowestlive.com/our-venues/megacorp-pavilion, 859-900-2294

Upcoming: Umphery’s McGee, Feb. 9; Zoso, Feb. 17; Static-X and Sevendust, Feb. 27; Dustin Lynch, April 27; Taking Back Sunday, July 30; King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 25; O.A.R., Aug. 30

Paycor Stadium

1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati

www.bengals.com

Upcoming: Luke Combs, Aug. 2-3

PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Brit Floyd, May 18; Cole Swindle, June 8; Sarah McLachlan, June 14

Riverbend Music Center

6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati

www.riverbend.org, 513-232-6220

Upcoming: Hootie and the Blowfish with Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, June 7; New Kids on the Block, June 21; Niall Horan, June 25; Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire, July 19; Alanis Morissette, July 24; Red Hot Chili Peppers, July 5; Creed, Aug. 2; Styx, Foreigner, Aug. 23; Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham, Aug. 27

Taft Theatre

317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati

tafttheatre.org, 513-721-8883

Upcoming: Gaelic Storm, Feb. 28; Joe Bonamassa, March 2; Marc Broussard, March 14; Fab Four Ultimate Beatles Tribute, March 15; Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, March 17; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 23; The Testy Brothers, April 30; Buddy Guy, June 29

Voices of America MetroPark

7850 VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.

https://voacountrymusicfest.com, 513-867-5835

Upcoming: Country Music Fest featuring headliners Jason Aldean and Keith Urban, Aug. 9-11

COLUMBUS CONCERT VENUES

Jerome Schottenstein Center’s Value City Arena

555 Borror Drive, Columbus

www.schottensteincenter.com, 800-273-6201

Upcoming: Travis Scott, Jan. 24; Winter Jam featuring Crowder, Lecrae, Katy Nichole, Seventh Day Slumber and Newsong, Jan. 27; Nickel Creek, Feb. 15; Drake with J. Cole, Feb. 20, 21; Playboi Carte, March 5; Ledisi with Raheem DeVaughn, March 26; Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan and CARR, March 29; Nicki Minaj, April 12; Toto, April 21; The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, April 30; Chris Stapleton, July 19; Hozier, Aug. 7; Blink-182, Aug. 13

KEMBA LIVE!

405 Neil Ave., Columbus

www.promowestlive.com, 614-461-LIVE (5483), ext. 101

Upcoming: Old Crow Medicine Show, Jan. 25; Zoso, Jan. 26; Zachariah’s Red Eye Reunion with McGuffey Lane and Friends, Jan. 27; Umphrey’s McGee, Feb. 2; Two Door Cinema Club, March 5; Greensky Bluegrass, March 6; Russell Dickerson, March 7; Ministry, March 12; GROUPLOVE, March 19; JJ Grey and Mofro, March 28; Bleachers, June 4; Brothers Osborne, June 13; Taking Back Sunday, July 25; O.A.R., Aug. 29

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus

www.nationwidearena.com, 614-246-3199

Upcoming: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30; Sam Hunt, March 2; Dan + Shay, March 15; Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan, March 22; Tim McGraw, March 23; Avenged Sevenfold, March 26; Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, April 21; Melanie Martinez, June 13; AJR, June 28; New Kids on the Block, Aug. 23

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr., Columbus

www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com, 937-292-6330

Upcoming: Buckeye Country Superfest featuring Zach Bryan with Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner, June 22-23

