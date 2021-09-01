JUST IN: Groundbreaking Marvel exhibit headed to COSI this fall

The largest exhibit celebrating the Marvel Universe is headed to the Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus. The top-rated science museum will host the exhibit beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.
Currently on display at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” features more than 300 original artifacts like iconic costumes, props and original art that tell the story about Marvel and its most influential characters, such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange. Many of these items have never been on display. The exhibit will tell the story of the Marvel Universe through comics, film and other media.
“This is one of the most exciting and groundbreaking exhibitions to live inside COSI’s walls, and we cannot wait to welcome COSI guests and Marvel super fans alike to be wholly immersed into the Marvel Universe in a truly memorable and once-in-a-lifetime way,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI CEO and president. “In challenging times we often look to superheroes — ordinary people doing extraordinary things to help our communities, our world. It’s truly an honor for COSI during such times to be the home to such an iconic experience that celebrates the superheroes in the Marvel Universe, a recognition of the potential superhero in all of us.”
Credit: Sandro Vanini
Guests who visit the exhibit at COSI will enjoy immersive set pieces, interactive installations and other visual displays accompanied by music made by composer Lorne Balfe. The immersive experience will take visitors through the mysterious mirror dimension of Doctor Strange and into Tony Stark’s lab to test the capabilities of the Iron Man armor. After traveling through different realms within the Marvel Universe, visitors can pose next to life-size representations of Black Panther, Spider-Man and other characters.
Along with spotlighting the most popular aspects of the Marvel Universe, the exhibition also aims to show how the stories crafted by Marvel have drawn inspiration from popular culture and historical events in addition to addressing issues like gender, race and mental illness.
“Marvel transformed the idea of the Super Hero in the 1960s — and beyond — by ratcheting up the visual spectacle, emotional dynamism and philosophical sophistication of the action-adventure comics genre,” said Brian Crosby, head of Marvel Themed Entertainment. “Marvel has always been a reflection of the world outside your own window and one of its most compelling messages has always been, that anyone—regardless of race, religion or gender — can be a Super Hero.”
Credit: Sandro Vanini
The exhibition was curated by three comics scholars — Benjamin Saunders, Matthew J. Smith and Randy Duncan — and renowned comics writers and editors Ann Nocenti and Danny Fingeroth also contributed their time and expertise.
“Our show begins with the origins of the Marvel Universe and moves through to the present day, giving a chance to see some of the rarest and most precious objects from the past 80 years of pop culture history, and pointing toward the future with work from some of today’s foremost creators,” said Saunders.
“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will be open to the public at COSI, located at 333 W Broad St. in Columbus, from Nov. 26 through May 30, 2022. Admission into the exhibit is $15 per person and $13 for COSI members. Tickets can be reserved in advance by heading to COSI’s website. Currently, COSI is open from Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.