Graham grad opens new mobile bar service in area

“I’m going to be bartending out of this renovated horse trailer and I would love to do weddings, corporate events, graduation parties, retirement parties, bachelorette parties, anything really,” Winblad said.

Clients can choose from various packages that offer beer, wine and cocktail options. Packages for large events such as weddings start at $1,200. Packages for smaller events under 100 people can be customized. The client buys the alcohol and Winblad said she supplies everything else. Non-alcoholic drink options are available.

Winblad stresses the importance of making sure the drinks look as good as they taste. She said she pays close attention to detail with the garnishes.

“I want this to be a speakeasy on wheels,” she said.

Prior to operating the mobile bar service, Winblad was a nurse in the emergency department at Miami Valley South in Centerville. She now stays home with her 3-year-old and 1-year-old.

The 2013 Graham High School graduate said mobile bars became popular around 2020 right before the coronavirus pandemic. She said she mostly saw the mobile bar service at weddings. As larger weddings have returned to form, they are making a comeback.

In the future, Winblad hopes to have multiple trailers operating every weekend providing an “unforgettable experience.”

“I’m looking forward to getting know my clients and making their day easier,” she said. “I want to see my dream come to my life and see my trailer at all of these events making beautiful drinks and beautiful memories.”

For more information or to book the mobile bar service, visit Golden Hour — Traveling Spirits’ Facebook or Instagram pages.