Golden Corral fans in Springfield: Miss the buffet? This nearby site is reopening after 2 years

“We’re a whole different group of people, and we’re looking forward to coming in and doing a good job,” Kirk said.

What makes the reopening of the Beavercreek location extra special for Kirk is that he started his career as a cashier with the Beavercreek Golden Corral at 17 years old.

“It feels good. It’s rewarding. It’s promising,” Kirk said in regard to the opening. “Golden Corral is a good company as far as they invest in their people.”

The Beavercreek native said he has worked for Golden Corral for nearly 18 years and actually started his journey at the restaurant with Vitall Partners’ CEO Jace Stickdorn. Kirk said Stickdorn was at one time the general manager of the Beavercreek location.

Kirk said he has “a lot of good memories” at the restaurant.

The restaurant closed in mid-November 2020, about four months after it had reopened for business following a statewide shutdown of dine-in service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have closed our restaurant due to the business impact of COVID-19,” a sign on the door of the restaurant said at that time. “We appreciate the support of the community and the guests who have dined with us at this location.”

Kirk said a lot of franchisees could not stay afloat during the pandemic. He recalled Golden Corral having over 400 restaurants prior to the pandemic and now having around 300.

“A lot of people are excited that we are coming back because if you think (about it) we don’t really have a competitor as far as buffet in this area,” Kirk said. “No one really compares to us anymore.”

The restaurant hopes to hire between 85 and 105 employees, Kirk said.

“Beavercreek is a great community,” Kirk said. “We’re excited to be in it.”

In addition to opening a new restaurant in the Cincinnati area, Kirk said Vitall Partners hopes to reopen the Golden Corral in Middletown as long as they can acquire the building.

For more information about Golden Corral, visit www.goldencorral.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.