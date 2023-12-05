City Barbeque’s advent calendar is in full swing

City Barbeque is celebrating the holiday season with 24 days of surprises via its online advent calendar.
“We wanted to truly celebrate this season of giving, so we’re offering 24 days of BBQ treats,” said Annica Conrad, chief brand officer for City Barbeque.
Customers can expect a new promo code, barbeque fact or holiday gifting tip behind each door of the calendar.
Today’s door features a gift card deal where with every $25 in gift cards purchased, the customer will receive two $5 bonus cards.
“We hope folks love the surprises we’ve got in store — and remember, City Rewards members and text club subscribers will get the most out of the month,” Conrad said.
The Columbus-based business has restaurant locations in multiple
For more information or to view the advent calendar, visit www.citybbq.com/advent.
About the Author