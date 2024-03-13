Celebrate Pi Day with $3.14 pies this Thursday

But the important part of this rusty math lesson is that restaurants have taken this mathematical constant that many of us don’t use, to apply in a delicious and satisfying way to March 14 or 3.14, making it the perfect day to celebrate both π and pies.

Credit: File photo by E.L. Hubbard Credit: File photo by E.L. Hubbard

Again this year, Old Scratch Pizza locations are offering Margherita pizzas and OSPils Italian-style Pilsner pints for $3.14. The Pi Day promotion is only available for dine-in orders with one Margherita pizza per guest. It can not be combined with other offers and will be available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. It’s a great deal and time to check out the newest spot in Troy that opened in early 2024.

The restaurant’s 12-inch Margherita pizzas, which normally retails for $12.95, are topped with crushed San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, olive oil, and Romano. The signature draft beer OSPils is a light and crisp Italian-style pizza pilsner breed in a collaboration with Warped Wing Brewery and is a great pairing to go with your celebratory pie.

Visit oldscratchpizza.com for locations and to learn more.

Other national chains that are getting in on the March 14 celebration include:

7-Eleven: Get any large pizza on Thursday for $3.14 each when you sign up for 7Rewards or order through the 7NOW delivery app. 7NOW members can also get $14 off of $30 purchases with the code PIDAYDEAL.

BJ's Restaurant Brewhouse: Get a mini one-topping pizza (dine-in only) for $3.14.