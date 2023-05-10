Wright-Patterson seeks public’s input on PFAS chemicals removal plan

Three cities — Dayton, Fairborn and Bellbrook — are pursuing lawsuits against the government and against manufacturers, alleging PFAS contamination or potential contamination of water sources.

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

A city of Dayton lawsuit against Wright-Patterson and the Department of Defense filed in May 2021 was moved to a federal court in South Carolina in August 2021.

The recent proposed action at Wright-Patterson is meant to address the presence of PFAS constituent chemicals “that are migrating via groundwater to surface water” from an aqueous film-forming foam spill site on the base, according to a notice on a base web site.

The “preferred” treatment option consists of capturing groundwater at the site and treating the captured water using passive basins. The basins would use a “biologically active sand filter reed bed” and “organoclay with a granular activated carbon polishing phase” to treat the water, the public notice says.

The notice appears to indicate that treated water would be discharged to the Mad River. “System discharge of treated water will be achieved under current OEPA NPDES discharge permit to the Mad River,” the notice says.

“Although this is the preferred alternative at the present time, the DAF (Department of the Air Force) welcomes the public’s comments on all of the alternatives listed in the EE/CA (engineering evaluation/cost analysis),” the notice says. “The comment period ends on May 20, 2023. The DAF will finalize the selected remedy after the comment period ends and may select any of the alternatives after considering all stakeholders inputs.”

The notice may be found online at wpafb.af.mil/Units/cev1/. The comment period opened April 21 and ends May 20.

Comments may be sent to: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs 5135 Pearson Road, Building 10, Room 253A, WPAFB, OH 45433. The phone number to call is (937) 522-3252.

E-mails may also be sent to 88abw.pa@us.af.mil.

Questions about the plan were sent to a representative of the 88th Air Base Wing Wednesday.

Two years after it was first filed, the city of Dayton’s $300 million lawsuit against Wright-Patterson and the Department of Defense over so-called “forever chemicals” sits in legal limbo, blended with thousands of similar lawsuits under a single federal court master docket. It remains unclear what the next steps in the lawsuit may be.