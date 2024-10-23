Miami County absentee ballots experienced delays

“We know that some New Carlisle voters have received their ballots while others have not,” Bruns said. “We are working with the regional Election Mail Coordinator and the New Carlisle post office to address those ballots.”

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s statewide voting dashboard, 8,330 voters have requested absentee ballots in Miami County. Only 459 ballots have been returned to the office as of Wednesday. This is one of the lowest return rates in the state.

Bruns said most Miami County voters received their ballots last Thursday and Friday, where the election board’s print vendor sent out 7,957 ballots. Columbus Day, recognized on Oct. 14, also saw the closure of offices like the postal service.

Bruns’ office took over sending ballots in-house on Oct. 14 and workers have sent out ballots daily.

Voters who have not received their absentee ballot after requesting one should call the Miami County Board of Elections office at 937-440-3900 for next steps. Voters may be reissued a ballot.

Bruns reminded voters that people who do not receive their mailed ballots are eligible to vote a regular ballot at the election board’s early voting center, located at 215 W. Main St. in Troy.

“For voters with mobility issues, we are happy to send a bipartisan team of election officials to their car,” she said.

Early voters have until the Sunday before Election Day to vote early and in-person.

Early voting hours

Early voting hours in the Nov. 5 general election are the following:

Oct. 24-25: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: 1-5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 to Nov. 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 3: 1-5 p.m.