10 recipes from our 2024 holiday cookie contest

Here’s a look at some of those:

Amazing Caramel Toffee Pretzel Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chris’ Peanut Butter Cookies

Submitted by: Christine Olinsky of Huber Heights

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients for cookies:

1 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tsp. vanilla

3 eggs

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Ingredients for filling:

½ cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups powdered/confectioner’s sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

5-6 tbsp. milk

Directions: In a mixing bowl, cream the butter, peanut butter and sugars. Add vanilla. Then add one egg at a time, beating well after each addition.

Mix flour, baking soda and salt in a separate bowl. Add to mixture in the mixing bowl.

Shape into 1 inch balls and place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Flatten with tines of fork.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes (do not overbake). They should be slightly brown on top. Cool on wire racks.

In a mixing bowl, combine and mix the filling ingredients until smooth. Spread on half of the cookies and top each with another cookie. Makes about five dozen sandwiches.

Caramel Cups

Submitted by: Laura Kiddon of Fairborn

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients for dough:

6 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup butter (2 sticks at room temperature)

2 cups all-purpose flour

Ingredients for filling:

14 oz. Kraft caramels (unwrapped)

½ cup evaporated milk

3 tsp. Kahlua (or vanilla)

Ingredients for frosting:

½ cup butter (1 stick at room temperature)

½ cup Crisco

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 small can (5 ¾ oz.) evaporated milk

1-2 tsp. Kahlua (or vanilla)

Directions: For dough, cream butter and cream cheese. Gradually add flour until fully incorporated. Chill a few hours or overnight. Drop1 tsp. of dough into a tart pan and mold (I roll into a ball, then use a tart tamper). Bake at 350 degrees for approx. 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool.

For filling, melt ingredients in a double boiler (or slowly in the microwave), stirring frequently. Fill cups 3⁄4 of the way. Let cool while making frosting.

For frosting, beat together butter and Crisco. Gradually add the other ingredients, beating until fluffy.

When caramel is cooled, frost the cups (I like using an icing bag and piping tip). Sprinkle with ground nuts or shaved chocolate (I usually use chocolate sprinkles).

Makes 4-5 dozen cookies. Store in a single layer in the freezer (or refrigerator, if eating in a couple days). If short on time, you can make the shells one day and fill them another.

Candy Bar Cookie

Submitted by Jan Henninger of Oakwood

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients for dough:

¾ cup butter

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tbsp. evaporated milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. salt

2 cups sifted flour

Ingredients for caramel filling

½ lb. (about 28) light-colored caramels

¼ cup evaporated milk

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Ingredients for chocolate icing:

1 cup (6 oz. package) of sweet chocolate chips

½ cup evaporated milk

2 tbsp. butter or margarine

1 tsp. vanilla

½ cup sifted powdered sugar

pecans

Directions: For the dough, cream butter and gradually add in powdered sugar. Add evaporated milk, vanilla and salt. Mix well. Blend in 2 cups sifted flour and mix thoroughly. Chill if needed for easier handling.

Roll out half the dough at a time on a floured surface. Use a round 2′ inch cookie cutter and place on a cookie sheet. Bake at 325 for approximately 8-12 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool.

Roll out the remaining dough and use a smaller round cookie cutter. Bake and cool.

For the filling, melt caramels in a microwave with evaporated milk, stirring occasionally until well combined and smooth. Add butter or margarine, powdered sugar and chopped pecans. Mix well.

Spread filling on the 2 inch cookies. Place the smaller cookie on top of the caramel filling.

For the icing, melt chocolate chips with evaporated milk over low heat until well combined. Remove from heat and stir in butter or margarine, vanilla and powdered sugar. Mix well.

Spread ½ tsp. of icing on each of the small cookies and top with a pecan half. Makes 3-4 dozen.

Melt in your Mouth Butter Cookies

Submitted by Paula Herald of London

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1 cup canola (or vegetable) oil

2 sticks softened butter

1 cup sugar, plus extra for sprinkling (White sugar is great, but I use colored sugar for holiday cookies)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

4 cups plus 2 tbsp. flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cream of tartar

Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together eggs, oil, butter, sugars and vanilla. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

Scoop balls on a greased cookie sheet. Rub the bottom of a glass with butter and dip glass in granulated sugar. Use glass to gently flatten dough balls, dipping into sugar after each cookie.

Bake 9-11 minutes until cookies are just turning brown around the edges. These are white cookies, don’t over brown! Cool on cookie sheet. This will be a crumbly cookie that does melt in your mouth.

Raisin Date Filled Cookies

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Submitted by: Leigh Schierloh of Kettering

Ingredients for filling:

1 cup chopped raisins

1 cup chopped dates

½ cup plus 1 tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup cold water

3 tablespoons flour

¾ cup warm water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Ingredients for dough:

1 cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 tsp. vanilla

3 ½ flour

2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. baking soda

Directions: For the filling, take cold water and mix in flour then add warm water. Place the mixture, chopped raisins, chopped dates, sugar and salt in a pan to cook, stirring until thick. Cool and add in the vanilla.

For the dough, beat together the shortening, sugar and egg. Add milk and vanilla to mixture.

Sift together flour, cream of tarter and baking soda in separate bowl. Add this to the shortening mixture stirring well.

Roll dough out on a floured surface until it’s thin. Cut dough with a round cutter, place small amount of filling in the center and cover with another circle of dough and pinch edges together.

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 14 minutes, or until light brown.

Peppermint Cookies

Submitted by: Nancy Grimes of Brookville

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients for cookie:

1 cup butter soften

¾ cup sugar

1 egg

3 cups flour

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup crushed peppermint or candy canes

Ingredients for icing:

¾ cup powdered sugar

5 tsp. warm water

2 tbsp. crushed peppermint

Directions: Mix together butter, sugar and egg. Add flour, salt and crushed peppermint or candy canes. Mix all together.

Grease lightly cookie sheet. Roll dough into walnut size balls and place balls 1 inch apart on a cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes.

For the icing, mix together powdered sugar, warm water and crushed peppermint. Ice when cookies are cool.

Granny Moser’s Ginger Molasses Cookies

Submitted by: Samantha Panson of Beavercreek

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups unsalted butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup molasses

2 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

4 ½ all-purpose flour

4 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. ground ginger

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. salt

dash of nutmeg

Directions: Whisk together flour, soda, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

Using either a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream the butter and sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, and a little pale (about 2 minutes). Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure all components are mixed.

Mix in the eggs one at a time, then the molasses and vanilla. Gradually add in the dry ingredients. Be sure not to overmix!

Transfer the dough into an airtight container and refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Do not grease it. Roll dough into small balls. Fill a separate bowl with sugar and roll each ball in sugar until evenly coated.

Hint: I like to add a little extra spices (cinnamon, a dash of cloves and a dash of nutmeg to the sugar mix).

Place dough balls on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies begin to crack. Remove from oven and let cook on pan for 5 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool fully.

Julie’s Date Nut Balls

Submitted by Paulette Walker of West Chester Twp.

Ingredients:

1 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans are the best)

8 oz package of chopped dates

1 stick butter

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 cups Rice Krispies--generic brands are OK

Powdered Sugar

Directions:

Blend butter, sugar, and egg over medium heat to dissolve sugar, stirring constantly. Add dates, nuts, and vanilla, cook until the mixture boils, 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat, mix in cereal, and cool until the mixture can be handled comfortably.

Roll the mixture into 1-inch balls, then roll in powdered sugar.

Store in a sealed container, no need for refrigeration. Best eaten within one week.

Soft Gingersnaps

Submitted by Laura Atkins of Waynesville

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups stick butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 cups molasses (Brer Rabbit)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 Tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground cloves

2 teaspoons ground ginger

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

candied ginger pieces

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, molasses, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger. Mix well. Gradually add flour.

Refrigerate until dough can be formed into balls. Form into 1-inch balls and roll in sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Gently press a piece of candied ginger on each cookie. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Do not overbake. Allow to cool for 2 minutes. Then place cookies on wire rack.

Buttery Toffee Cookies

Marilyn Tischer of Dayton

Ingredients:

Honey graham crackers

2 sticks of butter

3/4 cup of brown sugar

3/4 cup of sliced almonds

Directions:

Break honey graham crackers into 4ths and spread on a rimmed cookie sheet (10″X15″) so that they’re touching.

Melt 2 sticks of butter in a medium saucepan. Add 3/4 cup of brown sugar, and boil for 2 minutes. Add 3/4 cup of sliced almonds. Boil for 1 minute. Stir.

Spread evenly over graham crackers.

Bake at 325 degrees for 8 minutes only! Cut into squares while still warm. Cookies will firm up as they cool.

Hermits

Submitted by Valerie Hagemeyer of Englewood

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

1 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 tsp bake powder

1/2 tsp bake soda

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp ground cloves

1 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup butter ( 1 stick) softened

1/3 cup dark molasses

1 large egg

1 cup dark raisins

Can add 1 cup pecans ( I do not use)

Directions:

Preheat oven 350.

Combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, nutmeg, salt and cloves.

In large bowl with mixer at medium speed, beat sugar and butter til light and fluffy. Beat in molasses till well combined.

With mixer at low speed, beat in flour mixture just until blended, occasionally scraping bowl with/ spatula. Stir in raisins (and pecans if using) just until combined.

Divide dough into quarters. With lightly floured hands shape each quarter into a log about 12″ by 1 1/2 " log. Place two logs on each cookie sheet.

Bake until logs flatten and edges are firm.

Cool logs 15 minutes on sheets on wire racks, then remove to wire racks. After logs cooled completely, cut at an angle.

Logs will be chewy when done just right.

Spicy Hermit Bars

Submitted by Chris Ross of Beavercreek

Ingredients:

Servings 14-16

¼-lb. unsalted butter, room temp

1 egg, room temp

2 c. flour (plus 2 Tbsp)

2 tsp ground ginger

1 ½ tsp ground coves

½ c golden raisins or dried cranberries (or both)

1 c. powder sugar sifted

lemon zest, grated

1 c brown sugar

¼ c. molasses

2 tsp baking soda

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1/3 c. crystallized ginger minced

dark rum

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the butter and brown sugar in a bowl. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add egg, mix on low scraping sides, then add molasses.

Sift together flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon, cloves and salt. With the mixer on low, slowly add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture. Mix till just combined. Mix in raisins/cranberries and crystallized ginger. Cover the bowl with plastic and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured board. Form a disk with floured hands and cut in half. Roll each half into a 12 inch log. Place 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes, the logs will still be soft in the center. You can freeze the dough at this point if you only want to make half.

Meanwhile, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with 5-6 Tbsps of rum to make a glaze. While the logs are still warm, drizzle the glaze back and forth across logs. Then sprinkle with lemon zest. Allow to cool and cur each log crosswise into 1 ½ inch wide bars.

Peanut Sitting Pretty

Submitted by Muriel Shures of Beavercreek

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg, separated and white beaten

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

Finely chopped nuts, I use walnuts

1 can of vanilla frosting

M&M peanuts, preferably red and green

Directions:

Blend butter and sugar in bowl until combined. Stir in yolk and vanilla. Sift flour and salt into bowl and mix well. Chill 1 hour. Roll dough into 1 inch balls. Dip in beaten egg white and roll in nuts. Bake 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 6 minutes. Remove cookie sheet and press thumb gently in center of cookie and return to oven baking for 6 minutes longer. Cool. Fill hole with frosting and garnish with M & Ms.

Makes 2 dozen cookies.

1 recipe of buttercream frosting will frost 3 batches of cookies.