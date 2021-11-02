Owner of a hybrid electric vehicle is concerned about battery life

Wheels:
Jack W. writes by email:
“I have a 2018 Toyota Avalon hybrid with a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery. I generally keep cars for many years. I am concerned that the battery may give out before I may wish to replace the car. I understand that battery replacement would be very expensive. In the event the battery did give out, is it possible that the car can be transformed to run on the existing 4-cylinder gasoline engine only? If so, how would the cost of transformation compare to replacing the HV battery? Thanks for your input. Enjoy reading your column.”
Halderman:
Thanks for writing. Your high-voltage battery has a 10-year, 150,000 miles warranty. They are very reliable and I have known them to last over 10 years and 300,000 miles. While the high-voltage battery does lose some capacity over time, this just results in slightly lower fuel economy.
Almost any shop or dealer can use a scan tool and check on the status of the battery by looking at the difference in voltage and internal resistance of individual modules. It is expensive to replace the high-voltage battery and many experts recommend purchasing a new high-voltage battery from a Toyota dealer if, or when, it has been proved to need replacement. Even though the high-voltage battery is degraded, the vehicle can still function by using the gasoline engine more than usual resulting in reduced fuel economy. I own two hybrid electric vehicles myself and one is ten years old and is still in good health. Don’t worry about it and just enjoy it.
