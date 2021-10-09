springfield-news-sun logo
Drive-thru memorial to be held for Springfield post commander

News
By Brooke Spurlock
24 minutes ago
Brian Aller, 47, died after contracting COVID-19.

A drive-thru memorial procession will be held for Brian Aller today .

Aller, 47, died Sept. 29 due to the coronavirus. He was the commander of the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A memorial procession will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, according to his obituary.

According to a Facebook page made in support of Aller, the memorial will be a drive-thru where mourners can view photos and greet the family from their own cars.

“Understanding that in this COVID pandemic, the family wants to honor Brian while at the same time protecting family and friends from irresponsible COVID spread,” a post on the page stated.

The post also states that the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Huber Heights Police Department will manage traffic.

The Facebook page and a GoFundMe were made after Aller was hospitalized Sept. 11 due to contracting COVID-19. His GoFundMe had raised $16,455 as of Friday.

Online condolences can be given at www.fringsandbayliff.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to The Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org.

