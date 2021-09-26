Chevrolet confirms new Corvette coming to market in 2023

Two years ago this week, Chevrolet introduced the first-ever mid-engine Corvette Stingray. The brand wrote Monday in a statement: “This fall, the story will continue with the reveal of the all-new 2023 Corvette Z06, the supercar that will put the world on notice.”

The tagline that the streets will never “sound” the same could be a hint at an all-electric Corvette.

In August 2020, during an 80-second campaign ad, President Joe Biden talked about his love of cars, especially his Corvette, then said, “They tell me” that GM is making an all-electric version of the iconic sports car that will go 200 mph.

As the Free Press first reported at that time, a person familiar with Corvette production confirmed a plan for an all-electric version of the Corvette, but the timing and its maximum speed were unknown.

The electric version is likely to at least two years or more out, the person said in 2020, noting it will follow GM’s performance versions of the car due to market in 2021. The person declined to be named because there was no authorization to speak to the media.

In June, Chevrolet chose Detroit’s Belle Isle to reveal a new limited edition supercar performance version of the iconic Corvette as well as to announce new colors, pricing and other features of the 2022 mid-engine Stingray, which starts production later this year.

The 2022 mid-engine Stingray, which consumers could order starting this month, will go up in price from the 2021 model. But it will include some new features to improve performance and be offered in three new colors.