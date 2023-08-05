Airplane, train and car model expo at Air Force Museum on Aug. 12

The museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

Community Content
28 minutes ago
X

The Wings, Rails and Wheels Model Expo Event will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Aug. 12.

This event is free and open to the public at 1100 Spaatz St. and will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is also free.

A diverse array of unique, scaled model aircraft, locomotives and motor vehicles of all kinds will be featured against the backdrop of the museum’s aircraft displays, according to a statement from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Visitors will interact with modelers and learn about the model-making process and the hobby of model making, the statement continued.

Explore1 killed, 1 hurt in Piqua Friday night shooting

“In 2023, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates its 100th Anniversary. Since 1923 the museum has grown from a small engineering study collection to the world’s largest military aviation museum and is a world-renowned center for air and space power technology and culture preservation,” the air force museum said. “Join us throughout 2023 as we celebrate our storied history with special events and exhibits for visitors of all ages.”

Advanced registration is not required.

Visit their website for more information at www.nationamuseum.af.mil.

In Other News
1
‘Partially automated’ trucks to be tested on I-70 in Ohio and Indiana
2
5 things to know about declining savings, rising debt for American...
3
Tipp City man reported missing found safe in northern Ohio
4
CHECK IT OUT: Dozens of T-34s headed to Air Force Museum this weekend
5
Swimming safety prioritized ahead of pool season
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top