2021 Nissan Altima is the midsize sedan that time forgot

The steering is firm and responsive which is a good thing and there is all-wheel drive, which is not overly common for the segment. Both of those help redeem the Altima somewhat.

Inside, the Altima once again feels like it hasn’t changed in years. Although the seats are comfortable and there’s ample rear legroom and headroom, the materials and design feel quite dated. This is pretty typical of the segment since car manufacturers have stopped investing much in cars while focusing on SUVs and trucks. The same is true for Nissan who has an outstanding crossover line.

As such, the Altima’s interior is wholly average with mediocre touchpoint, but high marks for comfort. Road noise is invasive and noticeable and that’s an area you can tell that Nissan has skimped on to cut costs.

The infotainment system is adequate. With Apple CarPlay it is above average. Nissan’s infotainment, though nothing special technologically, is simple and intuitive and I give them credit for that, considering others in the segment offer confounding systems (ahem, Mazda).

There’s a 15.4-cubic foot trunk which once again is average for the segment. The rear seats can fold down to expand the cargo area but they do not fold flat, which is a downside for sure.

There are five trims of the Altima, with or without AWD. That’s on-par for the segment, offering varying amenities for various trims. My tester was the top-of-the-line Platinum trim, with AWD, and had an MSRP of $34,100. With a few features like an attractive rear spoiler, illuminated kick plates and splash guards, my tester had a final price of $36,350.

The base trim S starts under $24,000 so the Altima is value-focused, which it needs to be for car of its ilk and in a segment that’s losing buyers.

Explore Nothing watered down about GMC Yukon Denali

The AWD Altima has a good EPA rating of 25 mpg/city and 35 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of driving I got closer to the 35 mark than the low-end 25. Surpassing the 30 mpg average is always a good thing, especially in a car with all-wheel drive.

I don’t want this entire review to sound like I’m dumping on the Altima. It has a lot of merit. It just feels dated and in need of an update. Nissan is not exclusive for essentially ignoring their midsize sedans. Their investment has gone in more profitable vehicles, and I can’t blame them. That being said, in a once glorious segment, the 2021 Nissan Altima lacks the glory, but holds up well even if its wholly average.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 Nissan Altima Platinum AWD