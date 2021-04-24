The summer is full of car shows and cruise-ins

MAY 1

MOTHER’S DAY CRUISE-IN. This cruise-in will honor all the mothers out there and their mom mobiles. The event will be held Saturday, May 1 from noon-3 p.m. at Schmidt Auto Care at 285a Hiawatha Trail in Springboro. The parking lot will be open for people to tailgate. Mr. Borrows will supply moms with mocktails. There will be pampering for moms, gifts and a DJ spinning tunes for mom. There will be a raffle with different themed baskets including the boozy mom and beachy mom baskets.

MAY 8

GERMAN CAR SHOW. The German Car Show at Maifest will take place on Saturday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Registration for cars is just $10. Awards include people’s choice, runner-up, oldest car and newest car. All registrants get a free bratwurst at the food and brew tent. The Maifest festival includes German food, beverages, music, a historical carriage demonstration, a maypole, and much more. Register starting at 10 a.m. in the lot across from Zoar United Church of Christ on the corner of Main and Fifth Streets in historic Zoar Village. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

JUNE 12-13

Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance a world class exhibition in motoring excellence. The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, hosting an automotive art show, brunch and beer garden. Tickets for all weekend events can now be purchased online at https://www.ohioconcours.com. Advance-purchase discounted car show tickets are available online through May 31, 2021. Additional details on the weekend of events and COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with local and state guidelines will be available soon at https://ohioconcours.com. For more information and to see the 2019 show experience, go to https://ohioconcours.com. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.