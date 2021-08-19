Options for Air Force Marathon runners: Virtual run, defer or seek refund

Now that Air Force Force Marathon organizers have shifted to a virtual event due to persistently rising COVID numbers, what are the options for registered runners?
Simply put: Defer your participation, seek or a refund or run your race on your own.
If you choose the virtual run, it will be similar to how the race worked last year. The marathon web site’s frequently asked questions section tells visitors: “Simply complete your race distance any day and any where between September 1-30, 2021.
“After you finish, upload your finish time to the results page. We will attempt to have in-person pickup for local participants to pick up their bib, patch, race shirt, and finisher’s medal,” the site says.
For non-local participants and those unable to pick up in-person, race organizers say they will will mail bibs, finisher’s medals and other gear beginning in October.
If you have not uploaded results by Sept. 30, items will be mailed to you, the race says.
Registered participants can also defer participation until 2022, 2023 or 2024′s events, race director Brandon Hough said in a video on social media Thursday.
“Whichever one you choose, we completely understand and we hope you’ll be joining us next for the 26th anniversary of the Air Force Marathon” (in 2022), Hough said. “There will be more details forthcoming in the next few days on our web site and on our Facebook page detailing how this will all look.”