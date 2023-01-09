Young’s Jersey Dairy to celebrate 154th birthday with deals

Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th birthday with special deals all over the farm Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16.
Guests can get $1.54 off all cones, burgers, deep fried breaded cheddar cheese curds, chedda cheese crispys, four packs of homemade buckeyes, 1/2 gallons of ice cream and kid’s meals, according to its website. Those who purchase a burger, kid’s meal, cheese curds or cone will receive a Souvenir Young’s 154th Anniversary Bottle, while supplies last.
Other deals on the farm include $1.54 off games of miniature golf and medium buckets of golf balls. The Dairy Store will also have a special sampler package of four kinds of Young’s Farmstead Cheese for $7.99, the website said.
“Our birthday only comes once a year,” Young’s said on its website. “Help us celebrate by stopping by and taking advantage of the good deals!”
According to its website, Young’s history dates back to 1869 when relatives of the Young family built the red barn. Hap Young bought the 60-acre farm and house. In 1960, the family built and opened their first dairy store which continued to grow year after year.
Young’s opened its newest Dairy Store in August 2021. The new facility is situated behind what had once been the Dairy Store since 1968, which is now a parking lot.
Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs.
For more information, visit www.youngsdairy.com or the venue’s Facebook page.
