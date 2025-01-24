Skyline Chili and Graeter’s have created an ice cream together

Skyline Spice with Oyster Crackers will feature Skyline’s signature spice mix with crunchy oyster crackers.

This limited edition ice cream flavor will be available Jan. 27 in all scoop shops, participating Skyline Chili restaurants, select Midwest Kroger locations and online for nationwide shipping.

Last year, a search on Kroger’s website showed a potential “Graeter’s Skyline Chili Ice Cream Pint.”

A spokesperson with Graeter’s told WCPO at the time that the artwork displayed on Kroger’s site was concept art and not currently available or even in production yet.

WCPO also reached out to Skyline Chili where a spokesperson confirmed a collaboration was in the works.

“Yes, Skyline is excited to be working on a fun collaboration with our spice blend and Graeter’s ice cream,” a Skyline’s spokesperson wrote in an October 2024 email to WCPO. “We all know Graeter’s makes everything delicious and creating a unique ice cream blend takes time.”

Graeter’s announced the ice cream flavor via social media on Jan. 24 and its followers had mixed emotions.

“This would have been a great White Elephant Christmas gift,” Kim Schwiegeraht wrote.

“Having made Skyline style chili at home, I think the spice combination might work well in ice cream. I’d try it,” Stephanie Schmidt Freeman said.

“Perfect example of “just because you CAN, doesn’t mean you SHOULD,”" wrote Meg Lawson.

For more information or to place an order, visit graeters.com/skyline-ice-cream.