Yellow Springs Street Fair returns next month

In addition to noting the Chamber communicated with the Greene County Health Department prior to discussions of Street Fair’s return, Miller said organizers hope to draw a huge crowd this year. She said Street Fair typically attracts around 20,000 people, but a larger uptick is anticipated, hopefully around 35,000.

The Street Fair also hopes to have 200 vendors including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors. Miller said each vendor is vetted to ensure they have a variety of artists represented.

“I am personally excited for the wide variety of musicians, entertainment and vendors we have this year,” Miller said. “In addition to our stellar lineup of bands, we also have a variety of street performers who will be present as well. Street Fair brings out the best of Yellow Springs, and I really believe it gives people the opportunity to experience the beautiful diversity, talent and artistry that makes up Yellow Springs.”

Volunteers are needed for set-up, vendor information, fair monitoring, general assistance, tear down and clean-up. Each volunteer will receive a T-shirt and beer ticket (if over 21).

For more information or to find out how you can get involved with the festivities, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair.